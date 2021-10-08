As long as both industries continue to produce films, there will always be a debate as to which is better – Bollywood or Hollywood. Well, someone asked the question on Quora. In fact, the bada ** just came up and asked people to list the ways Bollywood was better.

Source: Average

However, not everyone agrees with this statement. Someone on Quora asked how Bollywood was better than Hollywood and to be very honest a lot of those answers make sense.

1. That’s right, most of Hollywood over the past decade has revolved around superheroes and sci-fi dramas. And IDK, who to tell that to, but all MCU movies have the same bloody story!

2. It’s true. Hollywood will take any foreign movie, choose whites, remove the subtitles, and do the exact same movie, just in English!

3. This is true for all Indian films. We just don’t have the first world money to make these movies.

4. I would have been more shocked if La La Land had actually won an Oscar. Our romantic comedies are just better. We could have problems, but we fixed it.

5. Then there are those of us who haven’t necessarily been exposed to Western pop culture, sports, or songs. For people like us, when we watch a movie, we want it to be relevant.

6. And of course there is the music. We have songs and dances for almost any occasion in this country. Hollywood, on the other hand, does not use original sheet music for a movie unless it is a musical.

7. I succeeded! Take any Hollywood actor you like and check out their IMDb page!

Obviously, this debate should be much more nuanced, but laymen don’t care about the nuance, and they shouldn’t. They pay the tickets and they have the right to watch the movie they want. In this case, they prefer Bollywood to Hollywood and that’s great!