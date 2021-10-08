today in history | | jonesborosun.com





Today is Friday, October 8, the 281st day of 2021. There are 84 days left in the year. Highlight in history: On October 8, 1985, hijackers from the Italian cruise ship Achille Lauro killed American passenger Leon Klinghoffer, who was in a wheelchair, and threw his body overboard. To this date : In 1871, the Great Chicago Fire broke out; fires also broke out in Peshtigo, Wisconsin, and several communities in Michigan. In 1918, Cpl. Alvin C. York led an attack that killed 25 German soldiers and resulted in the capture of 132 others in the Argonne Forest in France. In 1934, Bruno Hauptmann was indicted by a New Jersey grand jury for murder in the death of the kidnapped son of Charles and Anne Morrow Lindbergh. In 1945, President Harry S. Truman told a press conference in Tiptonville, Tennessee, that the secret scientific knowledge behind the atomic bomb would only be shared with Britain and Canada. Today’s birthdays: Entertainment journalist Rona Barrett is 85 years old. Actor Paul Hogan is 82 years old. R&B singer Fred Cash (The Impressions) is 81 years old. Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson is 80 years old. Comedian Chevy Chase is 78 years old. Author RL Stine is 78 years old. Actor Dale Dye is 77. Country singer Susan Raye is 77 years old. TV personality Sarah Purcell is 73 years old. R&B singer Airrion Love (The Stylistics) is 72 years old. Actress Sigourney Weaver is 72 years old. R&B singer Robert Kool Bell (Kool & the Gang) is 71 years old. Producer-director Edward Zwick is 69 years old. Country singer-musician Ricky Lee Phelps is 68 years old. Actor Michael Dudikoff is 67 years old. Comedian Darrell Hammond is 66 years old. Actor Stephanie Zimbalist is 65. Actor Kim Wayans is 60 years old. Rock singer Steve Perry (Cherry Poppin Daddies) is 58 years old. Actor Ian Hart is 57 years old. Gospel / R & B singer CeCe Winans is 57 years old. Rock musician CJ Ramone (The Ramones) is 56 years old. Actor-producer Karyn Parsons is 55 years old. Singer-producer Teddy Riley is 55 years old. Actor Emily Procter is 53 years old. Actor Dylan Neal is 52 years old. Actor-screenwriter Matt Damon is 51 years old. Actor-comedian Robert Kelly is 51 years old. The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is 51 years old. Actor Martin Henderson is 47 years old. Actress Kristanna Loken is 42 years old. The singer and rock-soul musician Noelle Scaggs (Fitz and the Tantrums) is 42 years old. Actor Nick Cannon is 41 years old. Actor JR Ramirez is 41 years old. Actor Max Crumm is 36 years old. Singer-songwriter-producer Bruno Mars is 36 years old. Actor Angus T. Jones is 28 years old. Actress Molly Quinn is 28. Actress / singer Bella Thorne is 24 years old.

