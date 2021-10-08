When Raaj Kumar swore that no Bollywood people would be allowed at his funeral: “Shamshaan yatra ko tamasha bana dete hain film line mein”





The actor of yesteryear Raaj Kumar, known for his signing ‘John’ on screen, was a big star in the 1960s and continued to work until the 90s in films like Saudagar and Tirangaa. Friday brands 95th birthday of Raaj Kumar and on occasion, we stumbled upon an old interview with his frequent collaborator, director Mehul Kumar.

In an interview shared on Bollywood YouTube channel Aaj Aur Kal, Mehul shared that while filming a death scene for a movie, Raaj Kumar once said that when he died in real life, he wouldn’t want to let anyone know it as the death of a celebrity becomes a Festival and he wouldn’t want his last trip to be like this. Mehul Kumar recalled that while filming the 1987 movie Marte Dum Tak, they were shooting the scene of the actor’s death. “He was lying in the van and I placed a garland on him. Raaj Saab jokingly said, ‘Jaani, abhi pehna lo haar. Jab jaayenge tab tumhe pata bhi nahi chalega. ‘ At that point, I didn’t say much, I just said to him: ‘I hope you will live long’. Raaj Kumar and Nana Patekar appeared together in Tirangaa. But his statement bothered Mehul so he asked him about the same post-pack-up. The Pakeezah star shared with Mehul, “He said ‘Jaani, tumko maloom nahi, shamshaan yatra ko tamasha bana dete hain film line mein. People will come dressed in white, and then the press will come in as well. Instead of honoring the deceased, it becomes a Festival. My funeral is for my family. No one other than my family will attend. When Heer Raanjha star passed away in 1996, Mehul remembered his words because they sounded almost prophetic. Mehul recalled that he was filming with Amitabh Bachchan and Dimple Kapadia for Mrityudaata at Mehboob studios when they received a call announcing the death of Raaj Kumar. He received a call from Raaj Kumar’s son, Puru Raaj Kumar, and it was only after the family performed the final rites. “That’s when I remembered the day he told me there would be no movie at my funeral,” he recalls. Later that day, when Mehul, Amitabh and Dimple visited the star’s home in Waqt, it was not a film affair, as the late actor had wished. “There were very few people there, no film mahaul. “ Raaj Kumar has appeared in popular films like Tirangaa, Police Public, Kudrat, Pakeezah, Heer Raanjha, and Waqt, among others.

