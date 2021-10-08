Boogie360 promises disco grooves at Tellus360 tonight | Entertainment





Ever evolving since its initial use as a furniture store almost ten years ago, Tellus360 is expected to launch its new component this weekend. Boogie360 will open its glam doors on Friday, October 8th. Think palm trees, an illuminated floor and classic late ’70s disco and vinyl funk, according to concept mastermind Andy Metz. We already have the dance thing going on downstairs on Friday and Saturday nights that attracts a younger audience, the Top 40 audience, so it will be a little different from that, Metz said over the phone. We’re going to have a red carpet, velvet ropes, it’s going to be classy. During the pandemic, Metz says he developed a business plan for Boogie360, and at the same time, stocked his record collection with KC & the Sunshine Band, Sylvester and many more. You need to check your heart rate if you don’t move to that music, Metz says. From 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. every Friday night on the second floor between the expansive whiskey bar and the Pubforge workspace, guests can expect a fully immersive dance experience. Beyond the dramatically boosted speakers, courtesy of Tellus360 sound engineer Brett Keller, Boogie360 will also feature live dancers from the Arthur Murray School of Dance, as well as live drummer Christy Engel of the Lancaster band Dimestore. Dolls. Metz says he’ll be looking at the familiar for the first few sessions of Boogie360 before moving on to more obscure territory, like the electronic dance music of Italy and France in the 1970s. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Boogie360 will debut on a crowded Tellus360 schedule Friday night as an alternative to the sold-out Guided by Voices show in the Temple area, among other events. If you get lost, just follow the people dressed in jumpsuits and boogie shoes. The bottom line is, while COVID is still prevalent, to just make people happy, Metz says. Make people dance and sing and give them a really good time. To follow Boogie360, visit tellus360.com or @ boog_ie360 on Instagram. (Note: Boogie360 will take a break on Friday October 15th, during the Lancaster Roots & Blues Festival, and will return the following weekend) Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm the listing. Fault! There was an error processing your request.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lancasteronline.com/features/entertainment/boogie360-promises-disco-grooves-at-tellus360-beginning-tonight/article_7c1d3d6c-27a7-11ec-8245-a774f6383eb6.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos