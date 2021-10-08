Umar Riaz, brother of Asim Riaz who is one of the contestants for the final season of “Bigg Boss”, opens up about his future plans after his stint on the show. He said he wanted to explore his acting career if he found the opportunity.

Speaking to IANS, he said, I want to get into this realm and explore myself as an actor, which I have already done with a music video or two. My co-star and director told me that you don’t look like someone who did this for the first time, as Koi Moi quoted.

He added, “Coming from a medical background, the emotions are there because I’ve seen so much in life. Acting is a matter of emotions. After Bigg Boss, if I get the chance to work in the industry, I would love to do it.

