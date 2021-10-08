Bollywood Superstar Supports Dhadak All Film Kamgar Sangthan By Distributing Ration Kits









New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI / ThePRTree): For the welfare of the entire film fraternity Dhadak All Film Kamgar Sangathana operates 24/7 under the leadership of the eminent union leader Abhijeet Rane Dhadak All Film Kamgar Sangathana, Founded by famous union leader and senior journalist Abhijeet Rane, is a leading trade union in Bollywood, working for the multidimensional well-being of workers working in the field of films, TV series and web series in various departments such as the Production department , Fight & Sound, Setting Dept and others.

Many directors, artistic directors, casting directors, film producers, choreographers, film artists, dancers, music directors, music composers, singers, hairdressers, makeup artists, costume designers, dress man, cameraman, DOP, Fight Master, Gun & Special effects master, sound engineer, coordinator, scout, electrician, carpenter, spot boy, drone man, clapping boys and girls, etc. are the members of Dhadak All Film Kamgar Sanghtana.

Hearing praise for his works, Bollywood megastar and Millennium Star Amitabh Bachchan gave his blessings and support to this union. Last year, during the Corona lockdown period, Amitabh Bachchan and Dhadak All Film Kamgar Sangathana together distributed over 5 lakhs of grocery kits and life-saving items to film industry workers and the general public. .

Besides Amitabh Bachchan, with the help of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra ji Fadnavis (Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra), Reliance Foundation, actor Sonu Sood, PVR Cinemas, Carnival Cinemas , Social Worker Adv. Rubina Rizvi (Rizvi Group) Grocery kits, face mask, face shield, sanitizer, hand cleaner, etc. were also distributed in general.

With the help of the union, during the lockdown, more than 20,000 workers and people in need were coordinated with government agencies and transported to their hometowns. The film industry in India is now 109 years old. Starting with a feature film in 1912, the country now produces more than 800 feature films a year. If one also takes into account documentaries and television serials, videos, web series, etc., produced by the industry, the number would be very high. The spectacular development of this industry has also provided various employment opportunities, and the industry currently employs perhaps over a million workers in its various work processes.

Dhadak All Film Kamgar Sangathana is a union founded by prominent union leader and senior journalist Abhijeet Rane working for the welfare, safety and security of all workers in the Indian film and television industry. The main goal of the union is to improve all cinema workers and provide them with a platform to resolve their grievances.

This union with more than 87,000 members has created a good reputation in the film and television industry. Dhadak All Film Kamgar Sangathana is a union of social workers. All Bollywood producers, directors and artists have great respect for Dhadak All Film Kamgar Sangthana and prominent Labor leader Abhijeet Rane. Dhadak All Kamgar Sanghtana films by directors, artists, editors, production, combat and sound, set production and other related fields of musicians, casting directors, choreographers, creative directors, assistant directors, directors of photography, masters of action, sound recordists and stage workers, etc.

Dhadak All Film Kamgar Sanghtana is committed to ensuring accessible, productive and sustainable working conditions with an emphasis on safety and dignity for all cinema workers.

Under the auspicious leadership of eminent trade union leader Abhijeet Rane Sanghtana, he pledged to improve working and living conditions and the status of workers in the world of film and television. Actively engaged with state governments to provide sustainable services to film and television industry workers and artists.

Dhadak all Film Kamgar Sanghtana is actively involved with central and state government in formulating minimum working hours laws, minimum wage law, provident fund, ESIC, life insurance and Mediclaim, the safety and security of all cinema workers.

