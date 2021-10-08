Guess the names of these star parents of children





1# Now that this child star is all over the media and Bollywood, you should be able to guess who their famous parent is. Image Credit: Instagram

A. Aditya Raj Kapoor fault

B. Sridevi fault 2# She’s been causing a stir on the internet lately. Can you name his father? Image Credit: Instagram

A. Sandeep Kapoor fault

B. Sanjay Kapoor fault 3# Can you guess who Ahaan Pandays father is? He co-founded the Akshara Foundation for Arts and Learning. Image Credit: Instagram

A. Chunky Panday fault

B. Chikki Panday fault 4# Athiya Shetty made her debut in the Hindi action film Hero. Can you name its famous relative? Image Credit: Instagram

A. Suniel Shetty fault

B. Shilpa Shetty fault 5# Can you guess who this star kids dad is? She and her sister set Bollywood on fire! Image Credit: Instagram

A. Boney Kapoor fault

B. Karan Kapoor fault 6# He looks exactly like his father, the King of Bollywood. You should know this one just by looking at the photo. Image Credit: Instagram

A. Hrithik Roshan fault

B. Shah Rukh Khan fault 7# You might have to use your Bollywood knowledge to guess who Karan Deols famous relative is. This star of kids not very visible in the media! Image Credit: Instagram

A. Bobby Deol fault

B. Sunny Deol fault 8# Jamie follows in his father’s footsteps in the comedy circle. Can you guess who he is? Image Credit: Instagram

A. Johnny Levier fault

B. Govinda fault 9# Alaya is known for her keen fashion sense and daring looks. Can you name his mother? Image Credit: Instagram

A. Amrita Singh fault

B. Pooja Bedi fault ten# And for the last one, can you guess the super popular Bollywood actor who is Ishaan Khatters’ half-brother? Image Credit: Instagram

A. Uday Chopra fault

B. Shahid Kapoor fault Oh no! You did not get more than 8 correct answers. There were still some difficult questions. Try again later, maybe? You have more than 8 correct answers! You really know all about Bollywood and what’s going on. Pretty cool that you stay on top of things! Resume the quiz Social and main image credit: Instagram / ananyapanday and Instagram / ___ aryan___

