For a very long time, we’ve heard and speculated about Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan teaming up on screen. It could happen, finally now, thanks to Dinesh Vijan. Yes, we hear that Deepika and Kartik will most likely team up for Maddock Films’ next production venture.

An informed source Bollywood Hungama, “Deepika was spotted at Maddock’s office a day after Kartik walked in for a narration. While many might have thought it was for two different movies, they were actually offered the same movie. another original concept in the rom com space that Dinesh grabbed and decided to make. Deepika being a crowd favorite and a good friend, was her first choice. They also wanted a new couple and thought Kartik and Deepika would do a great onscreen jodi. Right now, Kartik has given the project the green light, while DP is trying to schedule the film according to its deadlines. “

If that happens, it will be their very first project together, and the rumors can finally rest! Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan, as we told you, has been hired for the upcoming Laxman Utekar, alongside Vicky Kaushal.

