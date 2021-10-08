Hollywood Bowl and Brighton Pier lifted by UK summer stays





UK stays gave a boost to two UK leisure companies, Hollywood Bowl and The Brighton Pier Group, reporting booming summer demand. Britain’s largest ten-pin bowling alley operator described an ‘exceptional exchange’ during the school holidays after its centers reopened in May following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. Its revenue rose 50% to £ 20.1million in August, compared to the same period in 2019 before the pandemic. Meanwhile, the owner of Brighton Palace Pier and other UK attractions said he has also seen an increase in his income. Brighton Pier Group said net sales rose 145% to £ 16million in the 13 weeks between June 29 and September 26, compared to the same period last year. Net sales were 44% higher than in the same period before the pandemic in 2019. “It is… Good to be able to set a new record, with the last week of this summer’s banking holiday being the first time in the jetty’s history that it has achieved gross sales of over £ 1million on just one week, ”said Executive Director Anne Ackord. The Hollywood Bowl’s annual profits were almost entirely wiped out when restrictions on socialization forced the operator to shut down its sites and put its employees on leave. However, the bowling operator said demand recovered quickly when its centers reopened in May. Revenue for the year ended September 30 was £ 74.6million, compared to analysts’ expected £ 54million, down 7% from the previous year. But the turnover at constant scope is up 29% since the reopening of its centers, compared to the same period two years earlier. “It has been fantastic to welcome our customers again in record numbers and once again to see families and friends enjoying their time at our bowling and mini-golf centers,” said Stephen Burns, Managing Director of Hollywood Bowl. The group had a net cash of £ 30million at the end of fiscal 2021 and said it was on track to meet its target of 14 to 18 new bowling centers by 2024. Burns said the acquisition of new sites gained momentum as owners sought experienced operators in the wake of the pandemic. “Hollywood Bowl signaled a strike with its latest business update,” said Russ Mold, chief investment officer at AJ Bell. “Boosted by people vacationing in the UK during a somewhat soggy summer, incomes have notably beaten pre-Covid levels by a significant margin since the chain reopened in May. “ Mold added that Hollywood Bowl had done an “impressive job” of managing its cost base, but there was a risk that a shortage of staff to staff its hallways could lead to wage inflation. Burns said the company did not have as many foreign workers as some other companies and therefore was not as affected as other industries. Hollywood Bowl is the UK’s largest bowling operator with a portfolio of 61 bowling centers and three mini-golf venues. Burns, CFO Laurence Keen and their spouses sold just over £ 800,000 of shares in January for tax purposes and for expenses related to ownership.

