‘Ted Lasso’ and the great Nate debate





The people or people who decide on Nate’s trip might not, I thought to myself, be the same who write the rude but lovable unicorn Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) or bring us the ray of joy that was the story. romance of Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and Sam (Toheeb Jimoh). Nate’s path to becoming a totally disappointing human has been ugly, painful, and at times disturbing.

However, some argue that the character’s descent into the douchebaggery was entirely realistic and exactly Why some of us hated it and him the whole season. (Well done to actor Nick Mohammed and those not-so-mean writers for making one of us care so much.)

The dilemma we face as everyone who watched the finale now is, is there a way to save Nate?

The final set up a pretty long comeback in good graces for Nate. In the episode, now streaming on Apple TV +, Nate finally has a showdown with Ted (Jason Sudeikis) over what Nate perceived to be Ted’s flaws as a mentor. “You made me feel like I was the most important person in the world and then you left me,” he told her. He felt “invisible” even as he tried to get Ted’s attention back, he said, referring to the fact that Ted didn’t have the picture Nate gave him in his office. (Ted doesn’t tell him he actually has the picture at home, next to a photo of her son .) “Everyone loves you – the great Ted Lasso. Well I think you’re fucking kidding,” he said. “Without me you wouldn’t have won a single game and they would have sent your ass back to Kansas where you belong to your son. Because you certainly don’t belong here. I do. I belong here. . It didn’t fall on my knees. I deserved it. ” Ted tries to assert it, but Nate cuts him off and storms off. When Ted returns to the locker room after Richmond’s victory, Nate is gone and the “Believe” sign that once hung above his office door is torn in half and on his desk. At the end of the episode, Nate is seen working with the football club now owned by Rebecca’s ex-husband Rupert. The reaction Generally, I don’t like Twitter feeds. Corn this one , from a savvy Twitter user, actually hits a lot of points that I’ve seen in chunks throughout the season. Bones ? This trajectory makes sense to Nate and there are a lot of women who know Nate. This last point particularly struck me. The strange transformation from a so-called “good” to a bad one can be so slow that you don’t see it happening. Perhaps this is, I wonder, why so many viewers were triggered by watching this unfold. Even more interesting than the various reactions to the script were people’s thoughts on what should happen next. Viewers seem to fall into a few distinct camps: Watching Nate go to the dark side was sad, but Nate can be redeemed.

Watching Nate go to the dark side has been sad, and Nate can’t / doesn’t deserve to be redeemed. Next, Ted is going to have to face the fact that he can’t heal everything with positivity.

Nate is infuriating and has to go.

#JusticeforNateBooWriters

Nate needs to get beat up. (Seriously. That’s the point of view of some people. And, honestly, those people could be part of the creation of some Nates in the world.) I don’t know what category I belong to – only that it’s not the last. Honestly, for now, my most enduring hope is that next year’s Emmy voters will recognize that while we all love Roy Kent, Nick Mohammed deserves serious consideration. I can’t remember the last time I thought so much and so hard about a character throughout a season of television. Believe me, that means something.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/08/entertainment/ted-lasso-season-finale/index.html

