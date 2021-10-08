Deepfake Technology May Soon Allow Anyone To Create Hollywood-Quality Visual Effects – 60 Minutes





Deepfake technology could soon give anyone with a computer or phone the power of a Hollywood special effects department. Over the next few years, technologists predict that we will all be able to create photorealistic videos and sound recordings using software powered by artificial intelligence. This means that instead of using cameras and microphones, the next generation “synthetic media” will be generated entirely by computers. Bill Whitaker examines the state of the art today and volunteers as a guinea pig in an incredible deepfake transformation in which he is 30 years younger. The story will air in the next 60-minute edition, Sunday, October 10 at 7 p.m. ET / PT on CBS. London-based researcher and political consultant Nina Schick was advising world leaders on Russian disinformation and election security when she first discovered deepfakes. Since then, they have only improved. “What’s amazing about deepfakes and synthetic media is the pace of acceleration when it comes to technology,” says Schick. “In the next five to seven years, we’re essentially envisioning a trajectory where any creator – so a YouTuber, a TikToker – will be able to create the same level of visual effects that are only accessible to the most rich. studio today. “ “This is without a doubt one of the most important revolutions in the future of human communication and perception. I would say it is analogous to the birth of the Internet,” Schick told Whitaker. “Entire industries are going to be transformed, because what industry does not need rich media to communicate? Whitaker spoke to companies hoping to perfect and exploit this technology in ways they believe will reshape the entertainment industry. Could the real actors be replaced? On the contrary, says Thomas Graham, co-founder of Metaphysic, the technology could be used to make actors immortal. “I think it’s a good thing if you’re a well-known actor today, as you might be able to let someone collect data so you can create a version of yourself in the future where you could star in movies after you die, ”says Graham. “Or you could be the director, directing your young self in a movie or something like that.” The technology could also be used for malicious purposes. Currently, the majority of deepfakes consist of pornography, in which the faces of women – often celebrities – are superimposed on porn videos. But it’s also used for legitimate purposes, such as creating new versions of commercials never shot before, without the actors having to go back to the studio. So far, deepfakes have not been used to disrupt a national election in the United States. In March of this year, the Bureau issued a notice warning “synthetic content” had been used in Russian and Chinese influence campaigns abroad. Schick points out that the technology is “neutral” and believes that any malicious manipulation is the price of progress. “So when everyone’s a producer of synthetic content, yes, they’re going to be militarized by bad actors,” she told Whitaker. “But there will also be huge opportunities that will present themselves to us.”

