Ted Lasso season 2 episode 12 recap: Nate makes a choice





The joke about Roy having trouble talking about his emotions (That. Hurt. My. Feeling.) Is an old one, but well executed. And has anyone else noticed that Roys took over the session overall? So sometimes the [expletive] Diamond Dogs is just chatting [expletive] and nobody has to [expletive] solve everything and nothing [expletive] changes is an almost textual quote from Teds’ review of the girl-to-girl conversation with Rebecca in episode 1? (Swear words, obviously, are additions.) It’s a clever echo and sneaky suggestion that men and women often speak the same way, even though they call it different things. It is only at the end that doubt returns. Roy, kindly but foolishly, planned a six-week vacation in Marbella for the two of them. But Keeley can’t go, she has to spend every waking moment preparing for her new gig and she tells Roy to make the trip on her own. Again, he does that slight tilt of his head that he does when making sure he understands. Are we breaking up? he asks. This is not the case, thank goodness. And there’s no real reason to think that’s a bad sign at all. Keeley must be a workaholic, Roy needs a vacation, and six weeks isn’t that long. But as with Sam and Rebecca, the show wants to question us for the long months until season 3. I curse you, Ted Lasso. The match against Brentford There is not much more to say here. (Cover Nate well in the final section.) But I’ll note that the end of the game, when Jamie is fouled straight in front of goal, takes the narrative of Jamie-is-now-a-great-teammate to lengths. ridiculous. Although Jamie suffered a foul, and although the announcers note that he did not miss a penalty all season, he gives the ball to Dani Rojas to shoot. Yes, the same Dani Rojas who accidentally killed Richmond’s old mascot Earl with a penalty in Episode 1, and who, according to the sound, hasn’t taken a penalty since. This is, of course, deliberate on the shows part: before Dani takes the picture, we see Earls’s name engraved on her cleat and Earls’ replacement, Macy Greyhound, on the sidelines. (I admit I might have chosen Tina Feyhound, even if it was close.) But seriously? Of course, Jamie should take the hit! And make him do something as ridiculous as hand the ball over to someone with a recent history of yips just in an effort to end a one-episode story that most of us forgot weeks ago. is right, well, ridiculous.

