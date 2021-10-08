Phone calls: let Bollywood fly and seduce once again, says Anupama Chopra





Over the past two weeks, Bollywood has felt like a comatose patient coming back to life. On September 25, Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that state cinemas would reopen on October 22. Maharashtra is the biggest Hindi cinema market. The CM announcement was followed by a flurry of exit announcements. No less than 14 films blocked the best weekends: Akshay Kumars Sooryavanshi is at Diwali; the biopic Kapil Dev 83, starring Ranveer Singh, comes out on Christmas; Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Gangubai Kathiawadi on January 6; Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chaddha on Valentine’s Day. Prime slots are reserved until January 2023, promising a meteoric return to the big screen. Twitter movie is full of news and excitement. The next six months promise to be exciting. Of all the major film industries in India, Bollywood has been the hardest hit during the pandemic. Over the past 18 months, thanks to streaming platforms, Malayalam cinema has found fans beyond Kerala with actors like Fahadh Faasil and Soubin Shahir becoming pan-Indian actor-stars. The Telugu film industry has seen major successes such as Jathi Ratnalu and more recently Love Story, which opened on September 24 to packed theaters across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, making nearly 10 crore on day one and marking the biggest opening weekend in India since the second wave of Covid-19. Tamil cinema has had blockbusters like Master, which completed a 50-day theatrical release and remade 200 crore despite the pandemic. Meanwhile, Bollywood was limping, groping both commercially and critically. There was little to celebrate, either in terms of storytelling or box office numbers. Hopefully at least some of the next releases will change that. But the landscape is precarious. Many of these films were shot in whole or in part in 2019 and early 2020. They are largely the product of the creative instincts of a pre-pandemic world, which may or may not connect to the new normal. More critical is the question mark over the act of going to the theater itself. A top executive from a leading streaming platform put it this way: A high frequency of movie releases is necessary to signal virtue, no doubt, but that in no way guarantees maximum attendance. . What we don’t know is to what extent habits have definitely changed. I will watch movies on my personal device as the norm and go to the cinema as an exception. Also, the economic frugality of customers will strongly determine the number of films they watch in theaters. If anything, the executive added, it is possible that revenge tourism-type behavior could emerge, brief and valuable perhaps, but by no means a claim of sustainability. There are of course a lot of unknowns. But I believe that what will ultimately triumph is the power of the story. Like all Bollywood lovers, I’m excited to see some big stars on the big screen again. But for the love story to endure, Bollywood must deliver compelling stories that will force us to seek the company of strangers and screens we cannot hold our hands on. Ideally, theaters and streaming platforms will thrive side by side. And Hindi cinema will once again soar and seduce. It would be the perfect happy ending. Please log in to continue reading Access exclusive articles, newsletters, alerts and recommendations

Read, share and save articles of lasting value

