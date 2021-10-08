Sue Grafton’s Alphabet Novels Head to TV – The Hollywood Reporter





A TV adaptation of Sue Grafton’s Million-Sold Kinsey Millhone mystery novels, a prospect the author once swore she would come back from the dead to prevent, is now in the works. A + E Studios announced this week that it has acquired the rights to Grafton’s alphabet series, with titles such as One is for Alibi and E is for proof. Grafton finished 25 Millhone pounds, through Y is for yesterday, but died in 2017 before she could write a story for Z. “Sue Grafton is the ultimate storyteller who has spent decades entertaining readers through her rich characters and haunting mysteries,” Barry Jossen, president and director of A + E Studios, said in a statement. “We are honored to continue his legacy and bring these timeless stories to life. We are actively engaging with interested platforms and looking for a showrunner for the series, as well as the perfect actress to play the coveted lead role of Kinsey Millhone. Many Grafton fans might celebrate the chance to see his work on screen and wonder who could play the famous Detective Millhone. They may also remember a wish she made in 1997, recalling her unfortunate experiences writing for TV movies before becoming a novelist. “I will never sell (Kinsey) in Hollywood. And I made my kids promise not to sell it. We have taken the blood oath, and if they do, I will come back from the grave: what they know I can do, ”she said. January magazine. “They will have to spread the word to my grandchildren: we are not selling our grandmother. “ Grafton’s daughter Jamie Clark reaffirmed her mother’s wish when she announced her death four years ago, but the show’s writer and executive producer husband Steve Humphrey said he and the family agreed that times – and the medium – have changed. “Television has come a long way since Sue wrote in Hollywood in the 1980s. From her experience then, she was concerned that her stories and characters would be diminished when they were adapted. But as the power of television has transformed over time, the quality of writing and acting has also transformed into production values ​​and viewing experience, ”Humphrey said in a statement. posted via A + E and also posted on Grafton’s Facebook page. “I chose A + E Studios as a partner because they understand the importance of maintaining the tone and content of Sue’s and character’s work and are determined to work with us to bring her stories to life in a way which will appeal to both current and new fans and also honor its legacy. “Together her children and I believe Sue would bless this decision and be thrilled to see her beloved Alphabet murder streak live on and reach millions of new and existing fans around the world.”

