Durga Puja 2021: Pandal Themes that range from Burj Khalifa to Bollywood and Kolkata in the 70s





Durga Puja in West Bengal, mainly in the capital Kolkata, is synonymous with opulence and themed pandals, which represent different aspects of human life. It attracts people from all over the state – sometimes even the country and the world – who stop here to enjoy the creative splash of one of the country’s biggest cultural events.

Last year, in the midst of the pandemic, the coronavirus was a hot topic among idol makers and pandal planners. If you remember, there was even the ‘migrant mother‘(The goddess Durga of the Kolkatas Barisha Club was fashioned to look like a migrant worker carrying her children), which made a lot of noise due to her timeliness. And in previous years, there were performances of a lot of things under the sun, from travel-themed shamianas to idols carved with cookies and even ice cream! Let’s just say there is no shortage of talents and ideas for sculpting idols and choosing themes in Kolkata. A nice prize / award is a huge incentive. As the pandemic rages on and things continue to look bleak, that hasn’t stopped people unleashing their creative talent, which was widely covered in the news and photographed extensively in the days leading up to the actual start. of the festival this year. While there is a cap on gatherings and social distancing standards continue to be followed, the typical buzz and chaotic madness is absent. But, you can still enjoy the event virtually. Here is a roundup of some interesting themes this year. If you plan to venture out, be sure to enjoy the festival in a safe way. * Trust a Kolkata Durga Puja pandal to present all the news in the form of an entire pandal dedicated to him. Express solidarity with farmers – who continue to protest across the country against Central Land Laws – following the recent incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, a puja pandal in Kolkata was designed to mimic the heartbreaking episode. Nalin Sarkar Street. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh) * Indian express Photographer Shashi Ghosh also shared photos of a pandal puja on Nalin Sarkar Street, which looks like ’70s Bollywood, with hand-painted advertisements, vintage movie posters and cutouts of actors. The theme is aptly named ‘Phiria daou tulir tan‘, which means’ give us back the brushstroke’ – an art form that has been lost in the digital age. * This year, the Kolkatas Sreebhumi Sporting Club replicated the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The club designed a 145-foot pandal that was modeled to resemble the iconic Dubai Tower. Burj Khalifa in Calcutta! (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh) * The Hatibagan Sarbojanin Club modeled its pandal on the theme ‘Pichutan‘, which means a longing or longing for something that you cannot return to. Simply put, it recreates 70s Kolkata. This year’s puja will be conducted to show how it was performed in old Kolkata decades ago. Hatibagan Sarbojanin Club. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh) * This photo of Kashi Bose Lane Durga Puja, who is in his 84th year, is fascinating. Although the theme is unknown, we love the aesthetics and the subtleties. Kashi Bose Lane Durga Puja. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh) * At the Bandhu Mahal Club in Baguiati, an idol was installed with golden eyes and another idol was draped in a sari with gold embroidery. The sari costs Rs 1.5 lakh and the idol’s eyes are made of over 10 grams of gold, said Kartik Ghosh, an organizer. YEARS. West Bengal: Goddess Durga wears a gold designer saree and has gold eyes on a pandal in Baguiati, Kolkata “The sari, in which 6 grams of gold is used, costs Rs 1.5 lakh. The eyes of the idol are made of more than 10 grams of gold, ”says Kartik Ghosh, an organizer pic.twitter.com/8SizmIoKFP ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2021 * In Nabin Pally Puja, north of Calcutta, the pandal was designed to honor those who died during the second wave of the Covid infection. Photos of the deceased, hanging urns and a Mahishasura with folded hands are a haunting reminder that the pandemic is the greatest evil to be combated. Nabin Pally Puja. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh) For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/art-and-culture/durga-puja-2021-pandal-themes-burj-khalifa-bollywood-kolkata-70s-7560527/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos