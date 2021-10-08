Coffin found on Hollywood star of Trumps





A coffin was installed over Hollywood star Donald Trumps this week in protest against Covid deaths in the United States and resistance to wearing masks and vaccines, according to an artist. Plastic Jesus, who is based in Los Angeles, installed the large white object on Hollywood Boulevard on Thursday and shared footage of the stunt on his Instagram. He said in a video that the coffin, which has the words USA Freedom Box on one side, was inspired by all anti-masks, anti-vaccines and the former US president. It comes nearly two months after Mr. Trump was heckled by his supporters in Alabama for telling them to get vaccinated against Covid, which has claimed the lives of more than 700,000 Americans. Mr Trump told the rally crowd, “You know what? I totally believe in your freedoms. I do. You have to do what you have to do. But I recommend you take the vaccines. I have it. Done. That’s good. Take the vaccines. Plastic Jesus, who is British, said his work is aimed at people who claim that wearing a mask and taking a vaccine that can save your life is a violation of your freedoms. So what can be the greatest measure of freedom you can get other than death? Mr Trump has come under heavy criticism for refusing to wear a mask in public last year and downplaying the severity of Covid for months. He also admitted to taking a vaccine behind closed doors. Plastic Jesus added in an interview on Twitter that it was “really a blow to the people who say vaccines and masks hamper their freedoms.” “Once you are dead and in a coffin, you no longer have to worry about losing your freedoms.” This isn’t the first time the British-born artist has targeted Mr. Trump, having erected a border around his Hollywood star in the midst of the 2016 campaign. Plastic Jesus’ motto is “Stop making stupid people famous.”

