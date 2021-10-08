Newport Music Festival changes name to Newport Classical





The Newport Music Festival announces today that it has changed its name to Newport Classical, saying in a press release that it better reflects the organization’s 53-year history of embracing the timelessness of classical music. as well as its current mission of looking to the future and celebrating the diversity of expression within the art form through year-round programming. Newport Classical also unveiled a colorful and vibrant new visual identity that embodies the energy, intimacy and variety of its repertoire and locations, projecting the organization’s forward-looking vision of presenting timeless music for today. < class=""> Newport Classical has a rich heritage of musical curiosity, showcasing the American debuts of over 130 international artists and rarely heard works, and is best known for hosting three weeks of concerts in the summer at the stunning historic mansions of Newport and Aquidneck Island. Since its founding in 1969, the organization has produced over 2,000 concerts and hosted over 1,000 musicians and singers. In 2021, the organization launched a new commissioning initiative every year, Newport Classical will commission a new work from a Black, Indigenous, Colored, or female composer as a composer.

commitment to the future of classical music. The board has partnered with Sametz Blackstone Associates and launched a robust, creative and strategic survey that included interviews with over 40 key stakeholders, with internal and external audits, said board chair Suzanna Laramee, in a statement. This process provided a clear understanding of the history, goals, challenges, opportunities of the organization, the role we play in Newport’s cultural life and why our patrons and donors continue to support us. We are thrilled to herald the start of a new era in our history and welcome people of all ages and backgrounds for engaging and intimate musical experiences to spaces in the City of Newport and beyond. Newport Classical Executive Director Gillian Friedman Fox said in the press release: Building on our strong foundation and artistic heritage, we are proud to be a vital pillar of New England’s cultural landscape and to ‘invest in the future of classical music as a relevant and constantly evolving art form. In the years to come, we will continue to showcase world-renowned and up-and-coming classical artists across Newport in its mansions and historic sites, in its public spaces and parks, and in our new year-round.

flagship location: the Newport Classical Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church. We are very grateful to the Sametz Blackstone team for their vast expertise in this area and willingness to work collaboratively with the Brand Committee and staff, adds Leslie Mathieu Hogan, Board Member and Chair of the Brand Committee. Mark. Together, we have established a new brand identity that embraces the organization’s rich heritage and offers opportunities for growth. Newport Classicals, four core programming initiatives, the iconic summer music festival that takes place in breathtaking and historically rich venues across Newport; the Chamber Series series all year round at the organization’s headquarters! Newport Classical Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church in downtown Newport; free community concerts for families organized in the green spaces around Aquidneck Island; and its recently expanded Music Education Residency program exemplify the organization’s continued commitment to showcasing the relevance of classical music to today’s audiences and its dedication to the Newport community.

along with being a cultural destination. The next performance of Newport Classical! takes place tonight, October 8 at 7:30 p.m., featuring Avery Fisher Career Grant and Naumburg Competition-winning violinist Kristin Lee as part of the Chamber Series at Newport Classical Recital Hall. On October 24 at 2:30 p.m., the Navy Band Northeast! S Brass Band will perform a community concert at Miantonomi Memorial Park. On November 19 at 7:30 p.m., the Chamber Series continues with a return performance by pianist Sara Davis Buechner at Newport Recital Hall. The Newport Classical Music Festival returns next summer from July 1 to July 17, 2022. For a full schedule, visit: www.newportclassical.org/concerts

