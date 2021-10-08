Apple Cider Festival playing this weekend





Apple pressing, mini-golf in the orchard, cider tasting, sushi, masked dance under the autumn stars: it’s the 2021 Olympic Peninsula Apple & Cider Festival. With three participating venues, the festival will be entirely outdoor and hosted by Production Alliance, a Jefferson County-based non-profit event organizer. This fifth annual business begins Saturday afternoon at Eaglemount Winery-Cidery on the outskirts of Port Townsend; then he’ll move into town for an all-ages dance at Propolis Brewing that evening. “I’m super excited for the music on Saturday,” said alliance operations director Danny Milholland, adding that two DJs – known as Hook and Captain Peacock – will be on duty at Propolis from 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday is World Apple Day, so Finnriver Farm & Cidery in Chimacum will be dedicated to this fall fruit. Orchard tours, apple pie and mulled cider will be among the offerings, Milholland said. “We also have boxes of local Libations, so you can do a virtual tasting at home,” and forgo public gatherings, he said. These boxes contain various drinks – Eagle, Two Hooligans, Propolis and Finnriver – as well as a virtual video guide to accompany them. The guide covers flavor profiles and suggested pairings while providing insight into the craftsmanship of cider making. To reserve a box – and find out more about the rest of the festival – visit theproductionalliance.org. The deadline to order libations is 5 p.m. today. This annual celebration of cider encompasses other locally made drinks, such as those brewed at Propolis, Milholland noted. “They have been involved in the festival since it started; a partner in the mix, ”he said. Here are the activities on offer, rain or shine: Saturday • 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m .: The Harvest Party at Eaglemount Winery-Cidery, 1893 S. Jacob Miller Road, Port Townsend, with apple pressing and fresh hot cider, live music by Danny Barnes, Matt Sircely, Samara Jade and Stringology, mini-golf in the orchard and a children’s play area hosted by Mirandy Cook, a bonfire maintained by Aragorn Dean and an Eaglemount cider tasting. Face masks are required for entry; suggested donation is $ 10. • 6 pm to 10 pm: The After Party at Propolis Brewing, 2457 Jefferson St., Port Townsend, is free; proof of vaccination is required. The theme here, Milholland said, is “hide, dress and dance,” while DJs Hook and Captain Peacock provide the music. Seasonal Propolis beers as well as guest ciders, local wine and kombucha will be available for purchase along with Chef Wyatt Park’s sushi. Sunday • 12 p.m. to 8 p.m .: Finnriver Farm & Cidery, 124 Center Road, Chimacum, celebrates World Apple Day. This party for all ages features guided tours of the orchard at 1 p.m. and Sugar Hill apple pie sales and Solstice family farm fruit sales from noon to 4 p.m. Artists will be seated among the apple trees from 2 p.m., and Jonathan Doyle will play swing music from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cider tasting, dinner and pizza will also be available. For guests 12 years and older, proof of vaccination is required for sit-down meals and orchard tastings, but not just to explore the orchard during that day’s event. For more information, go to the main entrance of Finnriver or check out finnriver.com. ________ Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]



