Beaver Creek Announces 2021-22 Winter Events Calendar





Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup races return to Beaver Creek the first week of December.

Vail Resorts / Courtesy photo With less than two months to go, Beaver Creek has announced the full schedule of events for the 2021-22 winter season. Many events across the Beaver Creek Resort will bring entertainment, family fun and joy to visitors. Kick off the ski season with an opening day celebration on Wednesday, November 24 with the lifts at 9 a.m. and festivities at the base of the Centennial lift. After enjoying the first day of the season on the slopes, sample cookies from the five finalists in the Global Chocolate Chip Cookie Contest at Beaver Creek Village at 1 p.m. Vote for your favorite, then watch the winner be crowned this afternoon at 3 p.m. : 00 pm followed by the famous Cookie Time by Beaver Creeks. To cap off the opening week, the 41st Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on Friday, November 26 with live music, an ice skating show, photos with Santa Claus and the lighting of the tree at Beaver Creek Village. The Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup races return to Beaver Creek with practice races on November 30, December 2 and races on December 2. This year, the speed events (Super-G and downhill) will take center stage. The ski racing World Cup weekend marks an important milestone on the way to the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, serving as a qualifying event for athletes who earn points and placements towards their nomination to the 2022 US Olympic Ski Team. Live entertainment, giveaways, sponsor activations and more will take place in the village of Beaver Creek and on the race course. The ski season at Beaver Creek kicks off with an opening day celebration on Wednesday, November 24.

Vail Resorts / Courtesy photo Ring in 2022 during the New Years Eve celebration on December 31 with live performers and music throughout the village, giant screens to watch the ball drop in Times Square at 10 p.m. local time, and fireworks lighting up the sky over Beaver Creek. From mountain skiing and snowshoeing adventures to wine and food dinners, Winter Culinary Weekend has something for everyone from January 20-23. Mingle with visiting chefs and winegrowers and enjoy the slopes between sumptuous meals in the resort’s restaurants. The weekend culminates with the Great Tasting on Saturday evening. For patrons and locals who love to enjoy the pristine snow-covered terrain of Beaver Creek, the Snowshoe Race Series will return with beautiful courses that vary monthly through January, February, and March. The Talons Challenge presented by Helly Hansen returns on February 26 and 27. For the first time in its twenty-year history, guests will have the option of two days this weekend to challenge themselves to complete fourteen tracks with 26,226 vertical feet. During the Talons Challenge in February, participants are challenged to complete fourteen races with 26,226 vertical feet.

Vail Resorts / Courtesy photo Beaver Creek Extraordinary features a series of events throughout the season, starting with Cheer on December 26 January 2 with music and holiday characters throughout the village each afternoon. Spangled will feature patriotic artists and music on February 18-21. Bloom will celebrate the colors and liveliness of spring from March 7 to 26. Weekly programming throughout the season includes Family FunFest with carnival games and prizes every Saturday starting December 11. Explore larger-than-life art installations throughout the village at Thursday Night Wonder, each week from December 16 to March 24. share the magic of these facilities during the Wonder Celebration on January 14th and 16th. Mingle with visiting chefs and winegrowers and enjoy the slopes between sumptuous meals during the culinary weekend in January.

Vail Resorts / Courtesy photo Overview of the winter events programming November 24: Celebration of the opening day with the competition of the best chocolate chip cookies in the world November 26: 41st Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony 2 December 5: Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup December 26: January 2: Beaver Creek Extraordinaire presents Cheer December 31: New Year celebration January 14, 16: Celebrating the Wonders of Beaver Creek January 16: Snowshoe race series January 20-23: Winter culinary weekend February 18, 21: Beaver Creek Extraordinaire presents Spangled February 20: Snowshoe racing series Feb. 26 27: ​​Heels Challenge presented by Helly Hansen 5 March 26: Beaver Creek Extraordinaire presents Bloom March 13: Snowshoe race series Weekly programming Saturday December 11 2: Family FunFest Thursday December 16 March 24: Thursday Night Wonder

