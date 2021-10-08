The team for the upcoming Jug Jugg Jeeyo movie has started to prepare the final program for the movie. The film’s main cast, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan as well as director Raj Mehta were spotted at a dance studio in Mumbai rehearsing a song choreographed by Bosco Martis.
The film was screened on the parquet floors of Chandigarh in November of last year. The film’s second schedule started in August this year after the second wave of the pandemic. The team will be touring for an elaborate sequence of songs during the final show and have prepared for the same.
This film, directed by Raj Mehta, former director Good news, tells the story of two generations of spouses. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is a light drama about love and generational differences. The film also stars Maniesh Paul and will mark the Bollywood debut of YouTube star Prajakta Koli.
