Aryan Khan said at bail hearing over drug case





Statement by Aryan Khan at the bail hearing Highlights Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan arrested on October 2, 2021 Star child bail hearing in rave party case underway During the hearing, Aryan said he was not going to run away Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been taken into court custody in a rave party case and today (October 8), however, his bail investigation is ongoing. Senior lawyer Satish Maneshinde is handling Aryan’s case and during the hearing the child star spoke about the invitation he received to visit the party on a cruise to Goa . Aryan, through Maneshinde, told the court he was a 23-year-old with no “previous history”. He said the conversations the BCN retrieved took place while he was on board. “I’m a 23 year old with no background. I happen to be from Bollywood. I responded to an invitation, I declined when asked if I had drugs. They were honest not to accuse me of anything else. Data from my mobile has been retrieved and sent to forensics, “Aryan said. He further said, “I have parents and a family here. I have an Indian passport and I’m not going to run away. There is no question of forgery. the normal tendency of the court is to grant bail. There is an accusation, there is no material. I was abroad when these discussions took place. “ The star child, along with seven others, was arrested after BCN raided a cruise rave party during a seven-hour operation on October 2. And, Thursday, October 7, Aryan and the other arrested were sent into judicial custody. Several celebrities have come forward and shown their support for Aryan and his family, including Hrithik Roshan, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and Raveena Tandon, among others. Many celebrities like Salman Khan even visited Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat home to stand by the actor during these difficult times. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have yet to issue a statement on the arrest of their son Aryan.

