Sanjana Sanghi: It becomes difficult to focus on the game with so much going on on social media | Bollywood
Actress Sanjana Sanghi says she is making a conscious decision to measure the time she spends on social media.
Having debuted as a lead actor with the release in 2020 Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi has spent over a year in the Hindi film industry. But with the pandemic playing a spoiler, the actor laments that she couldn’t get out and do a lot of the things she would have loved to do.
I missed the chance to meet my fans, as well as some red carpet moments. But to be able to shoot Om: The inner battle between the two waves (of the Covid-19 crisis), and the song Mehndi Wale Haath was so satisfying. I’ve met so many directors of my dreams, it’s been awesome, says Sanghi.
The actor is content to have put the whole year into activity. With so many challenges, we have all done so well. We celebrated the first anniversary of Dil Bechara with memories both sweet and bitter, she shares.
In the age of technology, being an actor comes with a lot of pressure. Whether it’s being on top of their social media game or watching their looks at the airport and gym, actors have a lot on their minds. with so much going on, does it get hard to focus on acting?
Sanghi agrees and says: While all of this is important, ultimately it’s the job that matters most. I really measure the time I spend on social media, even my fans are much more eager for me to focus and work on creating the movies they want to watch. It gets difficult sometimes, that’s for sure. I work on a balance in general.
And so, no wonder she doesn’t want to post everything on social media. I’m a bit reserved and don’t tend to share so much on social media. I find my comfort space there, sharing as much as I like, without being under so much pressure. The idea is to have fun with it, she reasoned.
