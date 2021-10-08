



12 photos of Bollywood actresses with their posh cars Highlights Mallika Sherawat owns a Lamborghini Aventador Some Bollywood actresses own cars that cost over Rs 1 crore Some actresses even have custom cars parked in their garage. Bollywood loves its share of automobiles. Whether actors or actresses, almost everyone is seen in chic, luxurious and expensive cars. There are a lot of celebrities who don’t have one or two but three or more expensive cars parked in their garages and every time they step out their commute is always eye-catching. When it comes to owning expensive cars, Bollywood actresses are not far behind. There are many who have some of the more expensive cars under their name. And if you are wondering who all these actresses are, read on like in this article as we take a look at 12 Bollywood actresses and their photos with their expensive and luxurious cars. From Mallika Sherawat’s Lamborghini Aventador to Priyanka Chopra’s Rolls Royce Ghost; let’s take a look at them below. 12 photos of Bollywood actresses with their posh cars Priyanka Chopra – Rolls Royce Ghost Rolls Royce Ghost is one of the best luxury vehicles in the world. Priyanka’s Ghost was priced at around Rs 5.25 crore at the time of purchase. Mallika Sherawat – Lamborghini Aventador Mallika Sherawat’s Lamborghini Aventador costs around Rs 5 crore when purchased. The car is powered by a 6.5-liter V12 engine that produces 690 hp and can reach 349 km / h. Katrina Kaif – Range Rover Vogue The price of Katrina Kaif’s white Land Rover Range Rover Vogue is between Rs 2.10 crore and Rs 4.38 crore. Sunny Leonne – Maserati Ghibli The Maserati Ghibli which is owned by Sunny Leone is a special edition “Nerissimo” car and sells for around Rs 1.40 crore in India. Anushka Sharma – Bentley Continental GT The Bentley Continental GT owned by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma costs almost Rs 3.8 crore. Kareena Kapoor Khan – Mercedes-Benz S-Class One of the most luxurious cars in Kareena Kapoor’s garage is the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The actress is often seen riding in the same. The car costs around Rs 1.33 crore. Malaika Arora – Range Rover Vogue Malaika Arora’s dark blue colored Range Rover Vogue is her favorite and is seen reaching events, gym and other places in her chic run. The car costs around Rs 1.74 crore. Sonam Kapoor – Mercedes S400 Sonam Kapoor is the proud owner of a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which was given to him by his father Anil Kapoor. The car costs around Rs 1.28 crore. Alia Bhatt – Land Rover Range Rover Vogue Alia Bhatt’s Land Rover Range Rover Vogue is powered by a large 3.0 liter V6 diesel engine which develops a maximum power of 240 hp with a maximum torque of 600 Nm. It costs around Rs 1.74 crore. Deepika Padukone – Mercedes Maybach Deepika Padukone uses a Mercedes Maybach S500, which reportedly cost her Rs 1.67 crore. Aishwarya Rai – Mercedes S500 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan uses the latest generation of Mercedes S-Class, which costs around Rs 1.41 crore. Jacqueline Fernandez – Range Rover Vogue Jacqueline Fernandez owns a Range Rover Vogue which costs around Rs 1.74 crore. What do you think of the expensive cars of Bollywood actresses? Let us know @TimesNow.

