Actor Vaishnav Tej talks about “Konda Polam”
Hyderabad: ‘Mega family’ actor Panja Vaishnav Tej says the lure of commercial films is still there.
However, it is a bit selective. Anything that looks like routine wrapping from a distance wouldn’t amuse him.
“When I see big stars like Prabhas anna and Mahesh Babu garu, including members of my family (Mega family), I am quite drawn to being in their shoes. The attraction for commercial films is still there. But I am selective. I’m very shy to discuss movies with my family, ”he said, moved when he saw his movie“ Konda Polam ”released on Friday.
A novel adaptation of the same name, ‘Konda Polam’ is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and produced by First Frame Entertainments.
“I never heard of ‘Konda Polam’ until the story was told to me by Krish garu. It’s a story full of fantastic elements. So I got hooked straight away. It’s a story that has both a message and commercial elements. It’s a zero-hero story of a smart youngster who lives in the forest, ”the actor says.
Without rehearsals, without workshops, Vaishnav says he was anxious at first.
“My first ‘Uppena’ movie with Buchi Babu Sana was a fun adventure because almost all of the cast and crew were new. But in ‘Konda Polam everyone was senior – whether it was Krish, music director Keeravani garu, Rakul Preet is an experienced star again and senior actor Kota Srinivasa Rao all were top notch. I was quite amazed to see Kota garu and his acting prowess. Lead actor Sai Chand was also impressive with his role, ”he adds.
‘Konda Polam’ needed Vaishnav not to be glamorous. Even the public got to see him in the role of deglam in his first film “Uppena”. “Konda Polam ‘has a specific backdrop, so I needed to look a certain way. Practice slang to get into character when’ Uppena ‘didn’t need me to work on the right language, ”says the actor.
Another coincidence is that he plays the IFS officer Ravindranath Yadav in ‘Konda Polam’ and very recently his brother Sai Dharam Tej played the IAS officer Panja Abhiram in ‘Republic’. However, the two films are by no means common, he says. “It’s great to see my brother’s movie get a good review. He will be back soon. His state of health is stable now, ”he added. The actor is preparing for his upcoming Tamil debut.
