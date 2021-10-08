William Shatner jokes with the crowd at New York Comic Con About Space Flight.





Much of his 45-minute speech included discussions of the 90-year-old actor’s other plans, including his album, but towards the end he explained how he got interested in taking off.

Jason Ehrlich, a friend and producer of Shatner’s “Better Late Than Never” show, came to see him about a year and a half ago and encouraged him to consider going to space.

“’You know, they’re starting to send these rockets with people into space. Wouldn’t it be something if Captain Kirk got up there,” Ehrlich told Shatner.

“Jason, for god’s sake nobody cares about – uh getting in – that was 55 years ago – my god man – uh, um, uh – well, maybe I should go in there ‘space,’ Shatner recalled, detailing how he came to want to go there.

Shatner was hoping he would be on the first Blue Origin flight, but “suddenly” Jeff Bezos and his brother were announced for the trip. “Then there was an old lady … and then there was a young woman,” he told a laughing audience. “So finally they came to me at the second thing. They said ‘okay, how would you like to get on. You’ll be the oldest guy in space, ”Shatner said. “I don’t want to be known as the oldest guy. I’m the fucking Captain Kirk! Last week, he visited the Blue Origin launch site in Texas for two days to prepare for the flight. “It’s the endless spirit,” he said of the scenery. “You drive 100 miles and you come to a little town called Van Horn, then you turn left. And you drive another 50 miles.” He described the assurances given to him by Blue Origin staff as not entirely reassuring. “The phrase they use a lot was ‘this is our best guess that …’ your best guess?” he said to the incredulous crowd. He then recounted the initial problems with the Hubble Space Telescope and the events leading up to the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger explosion. Shatner said past space travel disasters sometimes gave him pause. “We are human beings, we make mistakes,” he said. “I think, I’m getting on a rocket and our best guess is that it should be fine. So there is an insignificant little fire of terror. I’m terrified. I’m Captain Kirk and I’m terrified!” At the laughter of the crowd, he said the feeling is not constant. “You know, I’m not really terrified. Yes, I am. It comes and goes like a summer cold,” he told the audience with a laugh. He also spoke about what he can’t wait to see in space. “Three minutes in the weightlessness of space, and the beauty of this oasis on Earth, and – I intended to press my nose against the window, you know, and my only hope was not to seeing someone else looking back. ”Shatner said, referring to the classic 1963 episode Twilight Zone where he played a man who saw a creature on the wing of an airplane at 20,000 feet . He added that when his daughters got older they would have him recreate the scene every time they were on the plane. Shatner hasn’t yet figured out what words he’ll say when he reaches space, he said, but he’s reviewed the words other people have used. “What can I say that is different,” he asked rhetorically. “I’ll try to think of something to suggest how deeply I feel the experience of looking into the limitless distance.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/08/entertainment/william-shatner-ny-comic-con/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos