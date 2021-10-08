Dave Chappelle’s anti-trans jokes spark Jaclyn Moore’s boycott of Netflix





Chappelle’s special, “The Closer,” features several minutes of jokes about trans people and the LGBTQ community. At one point, Chappelle said he was “the TERF team,” referring to the term “trans-exclusionist radical feminist,” and joked about trans women’s genitals. He also said that “gender is a fact” and told a story about beating up a lesbian woman.

Moore, whose Netflix series “Dear White People” just finished running, tweeted that she “won’t be working with [Netflix] as long as they continue to broadcast and enjoy clearly and dangerously homophobic content. “

CNN has reached out to Netflix for comment on Moore’s boycott and criticism of the Chappelle special and is awaiting a response. CNN has also reached out to a representative for Chappelle and is awaiting his comments.

Moore made the transition during production on the show’s final season, she said the envelope , and was greeted with respect and support by her colleagues. But watching Chappelle’s most recent special led her to sever her relationship with the streaming service, she said. She tweeted that Chappelle was once “one of the [her] hero, “but the jokes he made in the special” have real-world consequences “for trans women, including violence and hate, she noted “So when he says people should be angry, a trans woman has won the ‘Woman of the Year’ award … When he’s gender wrong … When he says he should have said to this mother her daughter WAS A GUY … I come from I can’t … I can’t be part of a company that thinks it’s worth presenting and celebrating, “he said. she noted Moore said Variety in an exclusive interview that the language used by Chappelle in the special is “the same language used by people who seek to harm us”. “I believe in free speech,” she told Variety’s Marc Malkin. “Really. But I have the freedom of speech to say that someone’s speech bothers me, and I don’t want to work with a company that promotes that speech. It’s dangerous. It’s dangerous language. I can’t say it. Clearer. “ GLAAD, the LGBTQ media advocacy organization, also condemned the comments it made in “The Closer”. “Dave Chappelle’s brand has become synonymous with the ridicule of trans people and other marginalized communities,” GLAAD tweeted this week. “The negative reviews and viewers loudly condemning his latest special is a message to the industry that the public does not support the platform of anti-LGBTQ rants. We agree.” While Netflix did not comment, one of its employees, Terra Field, a senior software engineer, tweeted that the problem with Chappelle’s special was that it ridiculed the existence of trans people. “Promoting the TERF ideology (which we did by giving it a platform yesterday) directly harms trans people, it’s not a neutral act,” Field tweeted. “It’s not a two-sided argument. It’s an argument with trans people who want to be alive and people who don’t want us to be.” Field ended his thread with the names of 38 trans and gender non-conforming people who were killed in 2021.

