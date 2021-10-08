“Good Times” actor Jimmie Walker says crop cancellation will be “really tough” for comedy in years to come





“Good Times” actor Jimmie Walker believes the cancellation culture is certainly having an impact on the comedy industry. In a video obtained exclusively by Fox News, the 74-year-old actor and comedian spoke about today’s increasingly sensitive climate and what it means for stand-up comedians who are now wondering. if a bad joke could ruin their careers. “I think comedy is going to be really tough over the next few years,” Walker said. He also explained whether or not he thinks comedy icon Dave Chappelle will suffer from recent calls from critics to remove his new special “The Closer” from Netflix. POST-NETFLIX CONTROVERSE DAVE CHAPPELLE DECLARES HE DOESN’T HAVE TO BE CANCELED: “I LOVE” “Chappelle is lucky to be in a great position. I wish him good luck. He is obviously very talented, he has made a lot of money and that will help him a lot. It will help him move beyond the culture of the country. ‘cancellation,’ Walker said. noted. He added, “I’m glad he’s doing what he’s doing to continue. That’s what I’m going to say about it.” Walker went on to say that it is already evident that prominent figures who laugh in public need to water down their jokes. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “I think we’re at a point where you can’t joke about some things. It’s going to change the whole face of comedy. I said it on stage but you’ll never see another M * A * S * H “, you’ll never see another Jefferson, you’ll never see another All in the Family. Those days are over, ladies and gentlemen, so I guess we’ll have to change. “ Walker’s comments came amid Chappelle delivering his own new take on the culture of cancellation during a performance in Los Angeles on Thursday night. Speaking on the criticisms his recent special received from LGBTQ + activists and organizations like GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition, Chappelle said: “If this is what it is about being canceled, love it. “ CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER “This is the conspiracy of kindness,” he said, later adding that he believed Americans “should trust each other.”

