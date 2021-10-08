Teaser Into The Wild With Bear Grylls by Ajay Devgn. The actor calls him sherdilon ka manch

Ajay Devgn will soon be seen on Into The Wild With Bear Grylls.

Following PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn will be seen on Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. It was announced on September 12 of this year that Ajay would be appearing on the survival show. Shortly after, the Omkara actor filmed for the episode in the Maldives.

AJAY DEVGN IS IN THE WILD LIFE WITH BEAR GRYLLS ‘TEASER!

Ajay Devgn and Vicky Kaushal recently toured for Into The Wild With Bear Grylls in the Maldives. Discovery Plus’s official Instagram account shared the teaser for the Ajay Devgn episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls on Friday, October 8. survival challenge, will he be able to cope properly? Find out on ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls’. #discoveryplus #ComingSoon #beargrylls #ajaydevgn #IntoTheWild (sic). “

In the teaser, Ajay Devgn’s face is not visible. However, he can be heard saying, “Yeh sherdilon ka manch hai. Yeh koi khel nahi hai bro (This is a scene for the brave. It is not a brother game).”

Check out the teaser:

VICKY KAUSHAL WILL APPEAR IN WILDLIFE WITH BEAR GRYLLS

After Ajay Devgn, we will see Vicky Kaushal testing her survival instincts with world famous adventurer and survivalist Bear Grylls in the Maldives. The same was announced on September 15 by the creators, a few days after Ajay’s announcement.

On the work side, Ajay Devgn, who was last seen in the movie Bhuj: The Pride of India, has many films in the works. He will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, sports drama Maidaan and its director Mayday. He’s also set to make his digital debut with Disney + Hotstar’s web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.

