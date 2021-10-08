William Shatner terrified of boldly going where Jeff Bezos has gone before





Did you hear? William Shatner, do Captain Kirk, go to space thanks to the richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos. This is not a Make-A-Wish charity case though. Bezos doesn’t do a ton of that stuff. Shatner had to be sold about the company. 90 year old manStar Trek veteran said the audience during their New York Comic Con panel on Thursday that his friend and Better late than never producer, Jason Ehrlich, convinced him. So [Jason] came to me about a year and a half ago and he said, you know, they’re starting to send these rockets with people into space. Wouldn’t it be something if Captain Kirk got up there? And I said, Jason, for god’s sake, man, nobody cares about Captain Kirk going up in space. You know, that was 55 years ago, by God, man! So he continued to sell me the idea and bless his soul. Blue Origin is the idea, he added. Alright, how do you wanna go up? You will be the oldest in space. Shatner remembered being questioned. People made Watch out, about the old thing and the Captain Kirk affair. And it’s not even just those who bought tickets for the panel! Either way, it goes up on Tuesday, October 12. It’s next week! Mid-October is next week. As they sang in Space Jam, Time continues to slip into the future. What is he going to do up there? You have three minutes to stare at the abscess of space and the beauty of this oasis on Earth, and I planned to stick my nose against the window, you know? And my only hope was that I wouldn’t see someone else looking back, Shatner said. (Demi Lovato would like a word, Shatner.) I’m terrified, he added, to boldly go where Jeff Bezos has gone before. I’m Captain Kirk, and I’m afraid to go to space. You know, I’m not really terrified. Yes. It comes and goes like a summer cold. More great stories from Vanity Show Inside Anthony Bourdain’s relationship

