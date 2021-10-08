Prince Harry’s bond with daddy’s girl Lilibet proves he has the magic touch





We earn commission for products purchased through certain links in this article. Prince Harry is proving his bond to daddy’s girl Lilibet is utterly adorable, as he’s revealed to have the ‘magic touch’ when it comes to this parenting dilemma. Prince Harry’s bond with Lilibet is so sweet that he would have the “magic touch” when it comes to gently lulling his daughter Lilibet Diana to sleep every night. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first daughter in June and as they juggle to become parents of two, with their now two-year-old son Archie it seems Prince Harry has found himself a suitable task . Prince Harry, who recently made sure a piece of Archie was with him and his wife Meghan Markle when they stepped out in New York City, is very involved with bedtime routines at home. Unlike his brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, Harry does not have Norland nannies to put his children to bed. But instead of struggling, it looks like Harry has the know-how for a stress-free night. An insider told US Weekly of Prince Harry’s bond with Lilibet: “Harry adores Lili and loves reading her bedtime stories and rocking her to sleep. “He has a real magic touch,” they said. Norland nannies are traditionally used by members of the royal family and there is something that few people know about them. But Harry and Meghan prefer to do these tasks themselves. Speaking of Prince Harry’s bond with Lilibet, the insider also said the Duke “adores” his baby girl and has taken on his new role as a father of two like a duck in the water. The source told the news site that “every day is getting happier” for Harry. It is understood that the beloved couple would be filled with so much “love and gratitude” and “couldn’t ask for more” from their happy family life. At the time of baby Lilibet’s arrival, they released a statement that said, “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. “She is more than we could have imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we have felt around the world. “Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.” The couple took a step back as royals last year, and the royal source claimed the Duke and Duchess “finally felt free” and were excited about what to “look forward to” “.

