Billy Bush tears up NBC for shooting “Access Hollywood” tape: they “sacrificed” me for political gain





Billy Bush on Thursday accused NBC of “sacrificing” him in 2016 when he was fired because of Donald Trump’s infamous “Access Hollywood” tape making rude remarks about women. Calling it the fifth anniversary of “the worst day of my life”, Bush lambasted his old network in a Instagram post. NBC fired him from hosting gig on “Today” shortly after the 2005 band come to light, where Bush could be heard laughing as Trump bragged over a hot mic that he could kiss and fiddle with women because he was famous. “Today is the fifth anniversary of the worst day of my life,” Bush wrote. “[T]The family that raised me professionally sacrificed me in an instant for their own political gain. Let’s be real. In the end, they lost because HE somehow won. I barely survived the cascade of anxiety and despair. It went on for years. I’m stronger for that today, a better, more empathetic guy I hope. “ Bush added that he frequently receives calls from people in need of advice and commemorated his late father Jonathan, who died in May. Bush is the nephew of former President George HW Bush and cousin of President George W. Bush. HANNITY ON TRUMP’S POSITION ON DEBT CEILING EXTENSION “I know the pain in his heart has taken its toll on him. He’s in heaven. I always stop that day to feel it,” Bush wrote. Outcast after his dismissal, he was hired as host of the entertainment show “Extra” in 2019, claiming at the time that he had “changed”. He apologized on several occasions for his role in the band. DONALD TRUMP CALLS FOR MCCONNELL’S EXTRACTION AFTER GIVING DEMS DEBT A LIFELINE: MITCH IS NOT THE TYPE TO LEAD “I definitely added to the conversation,” Bush said in a ‘Good Morning America’ interview in 2017. “I look back and wish I had stopped it. But I didn’t have the strength of character back then.” At the time of Trump’s obscene remarks, Bush was 33 and was the host of “Access Hollywood”, while Trump was best known as a billionaire real estate mogul and host of “The Apprentice” on NBC. NBC has enjoyed a lucrative relationship with Trump for years through “The Apprentice” and its “Celebrity Apprentice” spin-off. CNN President Jeff Zucker, now one of Trump’s main media antagonists, envisioned the reality show that propelled Trump to superstar rank. The tape’s release on October 7, 2016, a few weeks before the election, was seen as an “October surprise” and prompted a public apology from Trump. Many tipsters saw him as the last nail in his political coffin and would ensure Hillary Clinton’s victory, and some Republicans even urged him to withdraw from the race. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Trump remained inside, however, debating Clinton the same week and calling his remarks on the tape a “locker room talk.” He continued to defeat her in November.

