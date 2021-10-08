Ana de Armas: the Hollywood rise of the new Sophia Loren that the pandemic briefly interrupted | United States

The coronavirus pandemic has put everyone on the back burner, but perhaps not in a way as resounding as Ana de Armas’s. The Covid-19 lockdowns surprised the Cuban-Spanish actor in the midst of his definitive launch to Hollywood’s A list. She has been on the rise since 2019, when she was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in comedy. Knives Out, which was important as she was the only nominee in a star-studded cast starring Daniel Craig, Jaime Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer and Toni Collette, among others. De Armas almost turned down the role because her character description in the script read: Latina nurse’s aide, pretty. When Lee Curtis first met De Armas, she emailed Steven Spielberg suggesting that he see her. She’s gonna be like Sophia Loren, she said Vanity Show, one of those rare crossovers with global thrills.

I want it and I will try, she told the Spanish magazine Frames in 2016. Fortunately, she had the will to live up to her ambition. Even films in which she did not appear helped to boost her growing reputation. She was cut from the hit musical Yesterday because in screen tests, audiences wanted the star, Himesh Patel, to end up with her and not the scripted love interest, Lily James.

Cary Fukunaga, director of the latest James Bond No time to die – which has become the biggest opus of the entire franchise in the UK has decided to create a character specifically for De Armas. And De Armas was quick to reveal that the person who was asked to write the role was the only woman more fashionable than she was in 2019, Chip bag creator and Kill Eve writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge. In the first post- # MeToo Bind, everyone was going to watch Paloma, the CIA agent handing out the liners in a Michael Lo Sordo dress. Everyone was going to watch Ana de Armas.

The stage was set for De Armas to conquer the world. But then the world stopped spinning. No Time to Die was the first major studio film to have its release date pushed back, a harbinger than the Covid-19 was not going to be a virus like any flu, but the cause of a global health and social crisis. When American cities began to close, newsstands still carried the issue of Vanity Show with the actor on the cover and the tagline: How Knives Out star Ana de Armas is conquering Hollywood.

De Armas’ career did not suffer a crisis as a result, but it went into hibernation. Blond, a Marilyn Monroe biopic based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel, is slated for release in 2022. Meanwhile, Deep waters, an adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s 1957 novel starring director Adrian Lyne (Fatal attraction) at the helm after a two-decade hiatus, is scheduled for a premiere in January 2022 having been postponed from November 2020.

During the lull in the film industry, De Armas’ personal life took a different turn. In the first months of the pandemic, the internet was inundated with photographs of the actor walking his dog with Ben Affleck, with whom she had worked. Deep waters, holding hands and wearing face masks (although Affleck found a way to smoke cigarettes behind his own). The highlight of the social media romance was a series of photographs showing Afflecks children playing in the yard of his house with a life-size cardboard cutout by De Armas.

A year later, more photographs emerged showing a man who looked a lot like Casey Affleck (he would go on to deny that it was him) throwing the cutout in the trash. De Armas was still there, carefree and smiling, but now in the recycling bin outside Affleck’s house (at a time when he was about to reconcile with his former girlfriend Jennifer Lopez). Affleck, like so many people weary of the 2020 pandemic, had left the ship of the present for the calming waters of the past.

The good news for De Armas is that his career remains brilliant. The success of No time to die, released a week ago, officially relaunched the movie business where it was left in limbo a year and a half ago. It also means that Operation Ana de Armas has been reactivated. And the 33-year-old will advance on several fronts: she did not go through confinement as Ben Affleck’s girlfriend. She has been named Global Brand Ambassador for Este Lauder and spokesperson for the Natural Diamond Council, which strives to improve the integrity of the diamond industry, while leveraging The gray man, Netflix’s most expensive film production to date. The gray man is run by the Russo brothers (Avenger: End of Game) and features two old De Armas acquaintances, Ryan Gosling, with whom she worked on Blade Runner 2049, and Chris Evans, who was part of the ensemble cast of Knives Out.