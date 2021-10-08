Entertainment
‘No Time to Die’ is the most important film of the era of the pandemic
“No Time to Die” is the latest film from Daniel Craig, who has played the character five times since “Casino Royale” in 2006. Craig has revitalized the character while racking up some of the series’ biggest box office totals. .
The performance of “No Time to Die” this weekend and in the weeks to come will have huge ramifications for the health of the theater industry and the future of 007.
“The Bond franchise has always been made on a large scale,” Jonathan Kuntz, film professor at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and TV, told CNN Business. “James Bond embodies the best of cinema cinema.”
Kuntz added: “Now some are wondering in the 21st century, is there still room for this?”
Craig, Daniel Craig
“No Time to Die” is expected to fetch around $ 55 million to $ 60 million at the North American box office this weekend, conservative estimates due to the pandemic. Given Craig’s box office history, that total could be much higher.
“Daniel Craig’s tenure has been one of the most successful journeys in 007’s long history,” Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at BoxOffice.com, told CNN Business. “He and the creative teams involved since ‘Casino Royale’ have made strides in modernizing the franchise, and now they have had the chance to close their particular chapter on their terms.”
What’s more, the film has already grossed $ 121 million internationally so far and grossed $ 6.3 million in the United States on Thursday night, a good start.
“There was a time in the ’80s when it seemed like the James Bond films were on the move. But I think since 2006 every James Bond film has been carefully crafted,” Kuntz said. “That’s not to say they’ve all been masterpieces, but they’ve given us something really new and visually stunning in the Bond films.”
Kuntz continued, “The question is, is it enough? Is Bond enough? And if it isn’t, the theatrical movie is in trouble.”
Bezos, Jeff Bezos
The studio owns part of the spy franchise, which Eon Productions also controls. However, beyond Bond’s box office prowess, the films and their lead character represent a way of life that is spreading across the world and throughout pop culture. Bond is more than just a piece of intellectual property, it’s a vibe.
And while streaming is a small part of Amazon’s empire, the company has grown into a bigger player in the entertainment world.
Prime Video is linked to Amazon’s popular Prime program, which offers faster parcel delivery and has over 200 million paying subscribers. This makes them a serious contender in the streaming market, and having Bond in their ranks will likely strengthen that position.
But what does this mean for Bond’s cinematic future?
“I would expect some offshoot to happen, probably with spinoff series and crossovers that focus on peripheral characters within the 007 universe,” Robbins said. “Ultimately, however, the health of the brand is best preserved by ensuring that it continues to evolve without sacrificing part of what made it unique in the first place: the movie theaters.”
