The union struggle that could transform Hollywood

Eighteen-hour working days without lunch break. Car accidents caused by sleep deprivation. A crew member who returned to fix the day after a miscarriage.

For months, members of a union representing more than 150,000 behind-the-scenes workers in the entertainment industry shared hundreds of these stories. on social networksanonymous testimonies about the grueling conditions on television and film sets. This week, this union, known as the International Alliance of Theatrical Employees (IATSE), took a historic step: in an almost unanimous vote, it authorized a strike that could shut down all Hollywood productions. for the foreseeable future.

Low wages and overwork are nothing new in the industry, Kate fortmueller, an assistant professor of entertainment and media studies at the University of Georgia told me this week. Fortmuellers’ research focuses on Hollywood work practices and, for her, the IATSE vote is the culmination of years of effort by crew members to improve conditions. Conversations about nefarious film culture have erupted in the past, most notably in 1997, when a cameraman died in a car crash after a 19-hour workday. inspired a lawsuit and a petition for a 14-hour work limit. But such discussions ultimately fizzled out. Visibility for workers such as cameramen, costume designers, and production assistants just couldn’t hold the attention of Hollywood or the public.

This year could however mark a turning point. The pandemic has changed the entertainment industry, limiting productions, encouraging negotiations over safety precautions, and forcing costly (and visible) compromises. No one had anticipated that a Marvel movie would go straight to streaming, Fortmueller said, referring to Black Widowrelease on Disney +, which prompted movie star Scarlett Johansson to sue her studio, Disney, for shortfall (they later settled). Everything has to recalibrate everyone by determining their relative power here. For now, the union is still negotiating a new contract with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, which represents the major production companies. (In A declarationAMPTP said it remains committed to reaching a deal that will keep the industry working.) I spoke with Fortmueller about these union struggles, the historical parallels, Hollywood’s ruthless work culture and of how a strike would affect viewers at home. Our conversation below has been edited.

Shirley Li: What was your reaction to the historic union vote?

Kate Fortmueller: I mean, the 90% response rate is superb. During the last big Hollywood crew strike in 1945, unions representing decorators clashed over who would negotiate for them. Their internal quarrels resulted in violence, but this week’s strike authorization vote clearly shows great solidarity within IATSE. If you look at the history of the Hollywood strikes, many of the early ones were about pay and working conditions on set, but since the 1960s all strikes have been about residue. It’s a throwback to the early 1920s and 1930s, when workers fought for security conditions. It’s interesting, in 2021, that we return to those same conversations.

At: The safety conditions that workers are fighting for now, including lunch breaks and time off, are things people in other industries take for granted and, as you have noted, have been raised as issues during years in vain. What do you think is behind this current shift in focus?

Fortmueller: Before the pandemic, many people predicted that the Writers Guild of America [which represents Hollywoods writers] was going to strike in the spring of 2020. People were predicting that there would be a potentially contentious negotiation because all of these studios were launching streaming services in 2020, and so obviously they were going to have to chop them up. [revenue] rates. And then the pandemic struck.

Since then everyone has had plenty of time to sit down and think about the things we do for our jobs. In Hollywood, the productions weren’t happening, so the people who worked on set were a lot more at home. Because this job is self-employed, you need to hurry to your next job and maybe not take a break between jobs. His feast or famine. So I think that not being able to work gave people time to think a bit about the working conditions.

Read: Disney Black Widow the bet did not pay

At: What are some of these conditions for crew members below the line? What are the hidden costs of the shows and movies that people watch?

Fortmueller: There are people who have died from car accidents, so in the worst case scenario, the hidden cost could be someone’s life. These unpredictable hours are bad for marriages, bad for long-term partnerships, for being present in your child’s life. Sleep deprivation has serious health consequences. I have alumni [who now work in the industry] who told me about foot problems they developed from standing all day on set, and they’re not even 25 years old. These are therefore young people who have physical problems as a result of these long and intense days. It really is a question of, Is it worth it?

At: From what has been reported on contract negotiations so far, it seems that the team members of the union and production companies want to come to an agreement, no one wants to stop the industry from functioning. So what is the heist?

Fortmueller: There is always money [to afford union-set fees meant to protect workers]. If you go for a long time in a day, or over a certain number of hours for the shoot, there are costs associated with it, so the studios include this in the budget. They don’t care. They will pay the fine. There is a degree to which [the AMPTP is] not totally antagonistic, they recognize in particular the top talents that are part of these unions, and there is more cooperation than it sometimes appears. But really, it’s at a breaking point in terms of working conditions on the set. The union will not budge, and I personally think they should definitely fight for that.

At: How could better working conditions affect Hollywood as a whole?

Fortmueller: Diversifying on-screen content is getting a lot of attention and we need to change the makeup of the projects that give the green light. But how do you move Hollywood? Costumes and makeup aside, many of the striking unions are typically industries dominated by white men. Who is excluded from working an 18 hour day? These conditions favor certain types of relations and divisions of labor.

I think for all of these issues that people care about accessibility in Hollywood and diversity in storytelling, you need a production culture that can support a wider range of people involved in this work. And so a strike can potentially help change some of those deeply unhealthy work cultures that exist today.

Read: What Hollywood Jim Crow Looks Like Today

At: The last time the general public saw footage of Hollywood workers picketing was during the 200708 writers’ strike. So what do you see as the potential outcome of a crew strike now? What should people expect?

Fortmueller: During the writers’ strike, the crews ran out of episodes to shoot, so there were shortened seasons. [This time] you, the viewer, could lose your weekly television [but] were also in a very different climate right now. If production comes to a complete halt and you have your Netflix subscription, you still have plenty to watch. And the cast has been so crazy for the past year and a half that there’s more TV and movies overdue, so it’s not like you’re running out of options.

At: So to zoom out a bit, why is it important to know what’s going on in Hollywood?

Fortmueller: Hollywood has always had this contract, a freelance culture and a very competitive workforce. If you think about the future of work, Hollywood is a model for the practices that exist today. [anywhere]. It’s part of a culture that Is need to change.

A big part of the reason we keep coming back to these conversations about working conditions is the influence of technology in Hollywood. The tech industry is known for its horrible job conditions. These companies are now getting involved in Hollywood, which is a unionized industry, I mean, if you watch TV, if you watch movies, you should ask yourself who makes them and under what conditions. If you care about how your iPhones are made, and I think a lot of people to do, you shouldn’t see it any differently.