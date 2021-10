CoinDCX signs Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan as brand ambassador

CoinDCX signs Amitabh Bachchan as brand ambassador Crypto Exchange CoinDCX appointed Amitabh Bachchan brand ambassador on Monday. Popularly Big B’s Amitabh Bachchan will act as brand ambassador for CoinDCX, one of India’s most popular crypto exchanges to promote cryptocurrency as an asset class. “Through this collaboration, CoinDCX wants to increase awareness of crypto and popularize crypto as an emerging asset class,” the company said in a press briefing. “Through Mr. Bachchan, CoinDCX wants to convey that it is at the forefront of user security and compliance with all regulations. In addition, the brand aims to educate potential users on the crypto space, ”the company added. Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT collection to be auctioned in November According to various media reports, Amitabh Bachchan will launch his NFT collection in November. In the cryptocurrency world, NFT stands for Non – Fungible Token – a unit of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain. Each piece of data stored on a blockchain is unique. Some rare NFTs are auctioned for millions of dollars. Image courtesy: Wikimedia Commons “We are honored to have Bachchan as our brand ambassador. Being a crypto investor himself and having recently launched his own NFT (non-fungible token), Bachchan is well versed in the crypto space. His knowledge will prove invaluable in establishing trust and credibility among new users. We are certain that its association with CoinDCX will help bring greater visibility to the crypto world and develop strong brand recall for us, ”said Sumit Gupta, CEO of CoinDCX. Amitabh Bachchan is also the brand ambassador for ‘RBI Kehta Hai’ The “angry young man from Bollywood” is also the brand ambassador for RBI’s customer outreach program – “RBI Kehta Hai” or “RBI Says”. Thanks to this campaign, the central bank continues to inform the dos and don’ts that must be followed in order to conduct transactions safely. The megastar was also seen promoting digital banking during the lockdown. RBI Kehta Hai …

Pay digitally, stay safe!@RBI @DasShaktikanta @SrBachchan #rbitoday #rbigovernor # COVID-19[FEMALE[FEMININE #IndeFightsCoronavirus #StayHomeStaySafe https://t.co/BrT4IupbDW pic.twitter.com/th7vDn1EdP – RBI says (@RBIsays) April 9, 2020 The superstar is also promoting the RBI’s outreach program through the iconic quiz show, KBC. With Mr Bachchan joining CoinDCX as the brand’s first ambassador, he will also be seen promoting crypto awareness campaigns. RBI has repeatedly raised concerns about cryptocurrencies as they are unregulated. Notably, RBI had banned cryptocurrency in April 2018. The Supreme Court in March ’20 had authorized cryptocurrency trading. RBI later clarified that the circular was no longer valid because it had been overturned by the Supreme Court. Disclaimer: This article was written by a member of our Digit Squad community.

Key words:

Crypto

Cryptocurrency

CoinDCX

crypto exchange

Bollywood Superstar

Amitabh Bachchan

CoinDCX appoints Amitabh Bachchan

cryptography awareness

