Longtime actor Tenaj Williams goes from stage to screen with Jann

Content of the article For Tenaj Williams, her first scene on the first day of filming her biggest TV role to date had all the makings of an intimidating and nerve-racking trial by fire.

Content of the article The Calgary actor admits he was terrified on the first day of filming for CTV sitcom Jann. So terrified he said he was dying inside. Her first order of business was a one-on-one scene with star Jann Arden, who has played a fictional diva-like version of herself on the hit comedy series for three seasons now. I was already nervous and saw that I was only doing one long scene with her, Williams says. It was like OK, so we jumped in. I felt like it was the owner of the show that I was doing a scene with. I got there and got into hair and makeup and everything and got ready. That’s when we first met while doing this scene together. Finally, Arden asked him bluntly: Are you nervous? Williams considered playing cool before deciding honesty was the best policy, and he admitted he was struggling with a serious problem with his nerves. Arden said she was also scared and suggested she didn’t really know what she was doing.

Content of the article It was like, I don’t know what I’m doing either! Williams said, in an interview with Postmedia. It was that moment that I felt Oh, I can actually breathe. She said, don’t worry. Let’s find it together. Arden has touched on the I Don’t Know What I Do line before, a feeling that becomes increasingly questionable as she continues to earn praise and accolades for her comedic performance. Nonetheless, it worked. Williams says he felt a lot calmer after the exchange. Perhaps he also remembered that while his TV credits might be a bit thin, he had a long career on stage in Calgary and, beyond that, played everything from the donkey in Shrek the Musical to Hamlet in Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, to Edgar in King Lear and performing for the international and domestic tours of Unforgettable: The Music of Nat King Cole.

Content of the article While he felt some calm that first day, he’s arguably put it to good use in his performance as Trey in Jann’s third season. Introduced last Monday as the new major character in the series, Trey is Janns’ new fictional personal assistant, a role that requires her to be the calm in the storm the main character unleashes upon herself and all those who surround it. Realizing that her personal and professional life is a mess and that she has very little experience dealing with minor annoyances such as paying her electric bill, making appointments and cleaning up after herself, Jann tells her kidnaps Trey, a high profile man obsessed with astrology. younger sister Max (Zoie Palmer) and her husband Dave (Patrick Gilmore). They hoped to hire him as a nanny for their own messy household.

Content of the article At each audition, they give you a four-sentence, three-sentence description, Williams says. Trey is that person: Hes Janns personal assistant, really into astrology, that leaves a lot of room for interpretation. I did more work after I got the part. I have watched all of the seasons and Janns’ energy is very chaotic. She is a chaotic force. I could play Trey adding to the chaos or, my thought was, I could juxtapose that. She needs someone to punish her. Photo by Photo credit: David Brown / David Brown So he chose to play Trey as a calm and calming influence not only on Jann but on all of the characters, most of whom at least need a calm and calming influence. Season 3, which premiered last Monday, found Jann, his family and acquaintances in a state of comedic uproar. Jann broke up with his girlfriend Cynthia (Sharon Taylor). Her mother still suffers from the early stages of dementia. Her sister Max and her brother-in-law Dave are trying to keep their heads above water with a new baby. Meanwhile, Janns ‘former manager Jale (Elena Jautco), once the most composed, albeit condescending, presence fell apart after being fired and became attached to Ardens’ unruly home.

Content of the article (Trey) can just go with the flow, get the job done, Williams says. I thought it would be a lot to have more chaotic forces bouncing off each other. Williams admits that television was not initially in his game plan. Prior to March 2020, Williams had booked a full year in plays and musicals across the country. When the blockages put an end to the live theater, he decided to spread his wings as a comedian. He made a Hallmark Christmas movie called Meet Me At Christmas and booked small guest roles in Big Sky and Wynonna Earp in 2021. When his agent told him about Jann, he jumped on it. When he landed the role, he dutifully watched the first two seasons and fell in love with the show. That said, Williams had no idea how important this role was.

Content of the article It wasn’t until I had my fittings, he says. My fittings usually last half an hour. This assembly lasted two and a half hours. Outfit after outfit. When I was at the office, I was told Just to let you know, the board read will be in a week. Did I say I’m invited to the table to read? Then I got the script and realized I was in every episode. Born and raised in the Turks and Caicos Islands, he came to Canada as a teenager. Classically trained singer, his teachers encouraged him to try his hand at musicals. He eventually began to perform professionally in all types of theater. The scene, Williams says, is much more actor-centric than film and television. But it did provide Williams with good preparation when it comes to versatility. I’m glad I had that foundation, says Williams. I worked a lot on what I wanted Trey to be before because I had that theater training where I used to do this work. I found it easy for me to light up a dime if the director wanted to try something else. It was easy for me to try something else because that’s literally what I do for a living. Jann airs Mondays on CTV.

