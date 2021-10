The Real Hollywood Witches

welcome to Thirst, where we whet your appetite with pages from Maintenance archives that were almost too hot to print. This week, we were pulling out our brooms, candy corn and sipping pumpkin and spice lattes as we revisited some of the most spellbinding beauties to ever try onscreen witchcraft. Surprise, witch! If you thought the most wickedly chic moment of the week was Miuccia Prada summon the mini skirt back from the dead on the Miu Mius Spring / Summer 2022 fashion show, think again! To commemorate the start of the spooky season at Maintenance, we take a look at our Crystal Ball of Pop and summon some of the most enchanting actresses to portray witches from the depths of our archives. Which witch is the most iconic? Well, let yourself be judged. There is the Supreme Jessica lange, who was almost ousted by Angela Bassetts Marie Laveau, Gabourey Sidibes Queenie and Emma Roberts Madison Montgomery on American Horror Story: Coven. Nicole kidman resurrected Samantha Stephens in delighted, and cast a spell on a caster’s sister in Practical magic. Rose McGowan has mastered telekinesis on Charm, while Emma watson waved his wand in the Harry Potter franchise. When she’s not concocting truth serums for Ellen DeGeneres, Dakota johnson played a witch in Luca Guadaginos Suspiria. The trio Dear, Michelle pfeiffer, and Susan Sarandon dabbled in voodoo to find a not-so-perfect partner in The Witches of Eastwick. Cree queens Neve Campbell and Fairuza Balk spoke of the four corners of The job. And the late and great Debbie Reynolds pulled out her cauldron as Cromwell’s matriarch in Halloween town, while Bette means and Sarah Jessica Parker played the Sanderson Sisters in another Disney cult classic. Below, enjoy a little Hollywood sleight of hand.



