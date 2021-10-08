Speed ​​Street Festival returns to Charlotte





COVID-19 had postponed the festival for two and a half years, but on Thursday it made its comeback.

CHARLOTTE, NC Start Your Engines NASCAR fans, Speed ​​Street and the 600 Festival are back in Uptown Charlotte. COVID-19 had postponed the festival for two and a half years, but on Thursday it made its comeback. After two and a half years, they were back, ”said Jay Howard, executive director of the 600 festival. Much more accessible, you can come in and have a one-stop-shop for all the things we have to offer, he said. For the latest news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The festival is free, family friendly, and as in the past, there will be vendor exhibits, food trucks, activities for kids, yoga, and plenty of racing-related entertainment. The festival begins each day Thursday. Sun. at 12h00 With three nights of great entertainment, Howard said, adding that three of the artists were scheduled to perform this year, including Cassidy Pope, Collective soul and Chris Lane, were the same as those programmed a year and a half ago. Click here to subscribe to the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter They hung out with us and held the date and said, whenever you guess when your event is, were there. And I just think that’s another example of people coming together and just wanting to have fun, he said. The programmed animations include:

Thusday:

7:00 p.m. Appearances of special guests.

8:15 p.m .: Ray Singleton, singer, songwriter, musician and rapper will take the stage.

9:30 p.m .: The Hamiltons Friday:

12 p.m. Usual Roots Yoga

5:30 p.m .: Sophie Miller

7:00 p.m .: Soul, BTE and Tonic collective. Saturday:

12:00 am Usual Roots Yoga

1:30 p.m .: Amy Taylor

3:00 p.m .: Unknown artist group

5.30 p.m. Palmetto promenade

6:45 p.m .: Christina Taylor

8:15 p.m. Country music star Chris Lane with guest Cassidy Pope. On Thursday evening, racing fans will also have the chance to see NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. Wallace will take the stage at a diversity panel, where the panel is expected to discuss the growth of diversity in racing. This weekend festival also coincides with the NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400. Contact Ashley Daley at [email protected] and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast that you can listen to to start your day with the Wake Up Charlotte team.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple podcasts || Spotify || Stapler || To agree || Google Podcasts All of WCNC Charlotte’s podcasts are free and available to stream and download. Now you can listen on Android, iPhone, Amazon and other internet connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina or anywhere.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wcnc.com/article/sports/motor/nascar/were-back-speed-street-festival-returns-to-uptown/275-226f08c5-f61d-494f-ae5b-a17964ac949f The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos