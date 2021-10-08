Bollywood’s conflict with the law has a long history

From murder to rape, including hit and run and extortion, Bollywood has been working with law enforcement for more than three decades.

When Aryan Khan, the 23-year-old son of celebrity couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan was arrested in a drug case aboard a cruise ship last week, Bollywood was once again in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. .

One of the biggest stars to serve a prison sentence is Sanjay Dutt – for keeping a Kalashnikov assault rifle that was part of the consignment that landed before the serial explosions case of March 12, 1993 in Mumbai . A TADA court in Mumbai had convicted him, which was confirmed by the Supreme Court.

Salman Khan was arrested in a 2003 registered hit-and-run in which one person died and two others were injured. Salman was convicted by the Mumbai Sessions Court, but the Bombay High Court acquitted him. The case is currently before the Supreme Court.

Salman was also arrested in the blackbuck poaching case. Saif Ali Khan, the 10th Nawab of Pataudi, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam were co-accused in this case.

Recently, Salman on the first night of the Bigg Boss reality show jokingly said: Jitni lifelines mujhe aur Sanju ko mili hai utni kisi ko nahi mili hai (nobody has the number of lifelines that Sanju and I received).

On March 30, 2011, actor Shiney Ahuja was sentenced by a Mumbai court for raping his housekeeper almost two years ago. He was sentenced to seven years in prison. He is currently out on bail.

Another important case concerns the Anand family. Ketan Anand and Vivek Anand, sons of legendary filmmaker Chetan Anand and nephews of Dev Anand and Goldie Anand, have been charged with the murder of Priya Rajvansh. She was the companion of Chetan Anand.

Their motive was believed to be rights to his inheritance from Chetan Anand’s property. The four defendants – Ketan and Vivek – and two employees – were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in July 2002.

Little Bollywood actress Maria Susairaj is said to have killed TV director Neeraj Grover. However, she was acquitted of the murder charges. In 2011, she was convicted of destroying evidence. Former naval officer Emile Jerome Mathew, the alleged fiance of Kannada Susairaj starlet, has been sentenced to jail. Neeraj was stabbed multiple times by Mathew in a rented apartment in Malad. Mathew and Maria later disposed of his body in the jungles of Manor. The body was cut beyond recognition.

Bharat Shah, the main diamond dealer, got into trouble with his film Chori Chori Chupke Chupke (2001). It was funded by Shah and produced by Nasim Rizvi at the behest of Pakistani gangster Chhota Shakeel. Shah was, however, acquitted in this case by the MCOCA Special Court.

In September 2002, Monica Bedi was arrested with the fugitive Don Abu Salem by the Lisbon police for entering Portugal with false documents.

They have served prison sentences in Portugal. After years of legal battle, they were deported to India on November 11, 2005, after India promised Portugal that Salem would not be sentenced to death. She was arrested in a forged passport case. On November 9, 2010, the Supreme Court upheld her conviction in a lower court, but reduced her sentence to the period of imprisonment she had already served (two and a half years).

Music composer Nadeem Saifi of the famous duo Nadeem-Shravan, has been named as one of the accused in the murder of music mogul Gulshan Kumar, owner of the T-series. He was in England when his name appeared. His passport was revoked and to avoid being arrested he remained in England. The House of Lords upheld the London High Court’s ruling against extradition in the 1997 murder case and dismissed the Indian government’s request for review.

On May 5, 2001, Fardeen Khan was arrested in the Juhu area for possession of cocaine from a drug dealer. The case went to a special NDPS tribunal. A few years ago, a court granted him immunity from prosecution in this case. However, the court clarified that if he is arrested for a similar offense in the future, the immunity against him will be withdrawn.