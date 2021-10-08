Actor Nate’s transformation was inspired by Jose Mourinho





WARNING: SPOILERS COMING FOR THE END OF THE SEASON OFTED LASSO SEASON 2. STOP READING IF YOU HAVE NOT SEEN IT YET. Ready? OKAY. It was quite an arc for Nate (Nick Mohammed) in Season 2, with the assistant coach going after Ted and ultimately leaking some very personal information about Lasso’s mid-game panic attack. Trent Crimm, The Independent. And it all leads up to the ultimate heel turn for a character who’s been touring that way all season, with his hair turning silver gray and donning a black suit in the final: he’s now coaching for West Ham United under the ex- husband of Rebecca Rupert, who now owns the Premier League squad. Let’s talk about Nate’s physical transformation – our Andrew Joseph wondered: Was Nate supposed to look like current Roma coach Jose Mourinho? Nate also completed a makeover in José Mourinho in what? Two episodes? pic.twitter.com/KO86YomJBh – Andrew Joseph (@ AndyJ0seph) October 8, 2021 Mohammed had an answer: in a cool post on Twitter he said his descent into darkness was modeled in his head on… José Mourinho! Me again! CONTAINS SPOILERS, so maybe don’t read until you’ve watched the season finale, but here are some thoughts on Nate and the responses to your tweets! X #TedLasso PS Also, big congratulations to the magnificent @ joekellyjk47 who co-wrote this episode with Jason pic.twitter.com/Z1Rvuok422 – Nick Mohammed (@nickmohammed) October 8, 2021 Yeah. Many people agreed it was Mourinho-esque: So Nate is basically Mourinho? pic.twitter.com/XL8Cu7yMFQ – Fidel Martinez (@ fidmart85) October 8, 2021 They turned the boy Nate into José Mourinho. I love it. #TedLasso pic.twitter.com/XV9uFHtXcM – Mazi Genco Abbandando (@OGB_Caesar) October 8, 2021 Nate’s story arc this season is likely the origin story of Jose Mourinho. #TedLasso – Stormin ‘Norman (@Kombo_Ren) October 8, 2021 I can’t wait to see what happens to him in Season 3. The 11 funniest and most inspiring lines of Ted Lasso from season 1









Seen

11 items



