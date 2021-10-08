Entertainment
ITEC Entertainment Hires David Roadcup as Creative Director of Southeast Asia | Business
ORLANDO, Fla .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – October 8, 2021–
Entertainment company ITEC, an industry leader in creating entertainment solutions around the world, today announced that David Roadcup has joined the company as Creative Director of Southeast Asia. Roadcup will be responsible for growing ITEC’s customer base in South East Asia, including Vietnam, Thailand and Singapore.
David has a strong global background in the creation of various theme parks and attractions and we are delighted to have him return to ITEC to support our growth in the region, said Bill Coan, President and CEO of ITEC Entertainment. We’re seeing a lot of interest and activity in this part of the world, and David has the ideal skills and relationships with local developers, which will help us capitalize on the momentum.
Roadcup has 36 years of experience in the theme park and attraction industry, including over 25 years with ITEC Entertainment, where he held various creative design positions. He has also held the positions of Design Director and Creative Director for Vietnams NOVALAND and Art Director for Walt Disney World. He has held many creative positions including Show Designer, Production Designer, Art Director and Senior Design Manager, where he led the process of creation and production of international theme park, water park projects and entertainment attractions across the United States, China, Vietnam and the Asia-Pacific regions. Some of David’s most important works include Revenge of the Mummy for Universal Studios Singapore, Dubai and Moscow, Universal Studios City Walk in Orlando, FL, and Mario Kart: Koopas Challenge at Universal Studio Japan.
David joins his son, Frankie Roadcup, who has been a designer at ITEC Entertainment since 2018 after being introduced to the company by his father at a very young age.
About ITEC Entertainment Corporation
ITEC Entertainment Corporation is an industry leader in global solutions that ignites the dreams of hundreds of millions of people around the world. ITEC’s culture of performance and innovation pushes the boundaries of the design, technology and development of thematic entertainment projects to new heights. Founded in 1985, ITEC has delivered over 300 of the most successful and comprehensive customer experiences spanning: theme parks; real estate development & mixed use; resorts; entertainment centers; rides and shows; cultural attractions; and themed retail. ITEC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with offices in Los Angeles, Beijing, and Osaka. For more information visit www.ITEC.com.
CONTACT: Media contacts: Lisa Junkerman, LisaJ @ ITEC.com + 1.407.252.3983
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES SINGAPORE THALAND NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC VIET NAM FLORIDA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: LEISURE ARCHITECTURE OTHER CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT THEME PARKS COMMERCIAL BUILDING AND REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION AND PROPERTY
SOURCE: ITEC Entertainment Corporation
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 08/10/2021 3:44 PM / DISC: 08/10/2021 3:46 PM
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
