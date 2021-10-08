Shannen Doherty thinks she is ‘better actress than ever’ after cancer diagnosis

Shannen doherty talks about how her cancer diagnosis has shaped her career.

While appearing as a guest on Kelly Clarkson’s Show On Thursday, the 50-year-old actress who revealed last year that her breast cancer was back in stage four after having already gone into remission in 2017, she explained how the diagnosis of the disease allowed her to reach a whole new level of performance.

Doherty said she doesn’t buy into the mindset that being diagnosed with stage four cancer means her journey is over. “People at stage four are immediately deregistered,” she said.

“They’re written off by insurance companies, they’re written off by doctors, they’re written off by your boss and in truth I think when something like that happens to you you’re probably an even harder worker than ever were. “, she continued. “And for me, as an actor, I now have such a wealth of emotions to dig into and tap into for my acting.”

“So I think I’m a better actor than I’ve ever been, and working on it myself, yeah, that definitely helps me,” Doherty added. “But it’s also kind of going out, hey, don’t stray. We’re still dynamic, we’re still out there and we want to be part of the workforce.”

Shannen doherty

Earl Gibson III / Getty Shannen doherty

Continuing his frank conversation, Doherty said that people diagnosed with stage four cancer “want to continue to give to the world and to make money.”

After all, she explained, “A lot of people in stage four have families who depend on them and need a paycheck.”

Doherty says hers is a “two-earner household” and her family “would suffer” if she didn’t work the same as if her husband didn’t.

“So all of a sudden, to say, hey, this person has stage four, so they can’t work anymore, you’re taking away a livelihood from them,” she said. “The people of the fourth stage have quite a life in them.”

Also during his interview with Kelly clarkson, Doherty explained the overall impact of his cancer diagnosis.

“You know what I hear a lot is people saying, ‘My God, seize the day, you live for today’, and I’m actually the opposite,” she explained. “I look a lot like a planner for tomorrow now, when I don’t think I was before.”

“Now I’m very focused on the future and doing yes, all I can now, but I don’t live as if today is my last day, or tomorrow could be my last day,” continued Doherty. “I’m not going into that state of mind, because if I do, I think you almost give in to it somehow, as I’m like, ‘Yeah! I’m going to live forever. I’m going to be that person with it. longest-living stage four cancer. I’m going to break all records. ‘ “

Adding that her diagnosis “doesn’t stay at the forefront of my brain,” Doherty said she only really thinks about the disease at certain times, like when she is taking her medication or having blood tests. or analyzes.

“But other than those times, I’m just trying to act normal and believe that life is, you know, you’re moving on,” she said. “You just stay positive and live life the way you normally would, maybe taking a little better care of yourself.”