Apple is building new regional headquarters in Los Angeles

Apple will build a new regional headquarters on the Culver City and Los Angeles border, the company said on Friday, signaling the company’s continued investment to become a major Hollywood player.

The headquarters will include 550,000 square feet spread over two office buildings and house teams working on Apple TV +, Apple Music, engineering and artificial intelligence, Apple said.

Apple’s new headquarters is a sign that the company will continue to invest in creating content for Apple TV +, its streaming service that costs $ 4.99 per month, launched in 2019. It also indicates that Apple will continue to invest. ‘hire and develop in Hollywood.

Although Apple has yet to reveal the number of subscribers to Apple TV +, which has significantly fewer hours of content than its competitors such as Netflix or Disney +, the service has grown in popularity anecdotally, the multiple Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” earlier this year, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Apple already has 1,500 employees in the region. Beats Electronics, which Apple acquired in 2014 in its largest acquisition to date, was based in Culver City, California. The new offices are located on Boulevard National and Boulevard de Venise, close to public transportation, Apple said. Apple will also organize shuttles for its employees.

While Apple hasn’t said whether the facility will have production studios, the location puts Apple close to where many TV shows and movies are made. Culver City is a film production hub and is home to the headquarters of Sony’s subsidiary, Columbia Pictures.

Apple did not say when the regional headquarters will be completed, but said it expects to have 3,000 employees in the region by 2026.