EXCLUSIVE: “It’s pretty surreal being part of such a great movie and playing the antagonist Ravana,” Saif Ali Khan says while doing Adipurush: Bollywood News





Actor Saif Ali Khan has been in the headlines lately after his film’s release Bhoot the police which co-stars Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. The actor is now preparing and working on the mythological drama Adipursh which is based on the epic of the Ramayana. The film will have Saif Ali Khan playing the iconic character of the antagonist Ravana while he will have the South superstar Prabhas as the protagonist Lord Rama. On the other hand, actress Kriti Sanon was commissioned to play the role of Sita. The film is a big budget venture and is scheduled for release on August 11, 2022. Recently, in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Saif Ali Khan spoke at length about his participation in such a huge film and also enjoyed working with Prabhas. Saif Ali Khan, who first enters the mythological genre, said: “Well, it’s completely crazy what’s going to happen. I mean, first of all, it’s pretty surreal to be a part of it. of such a great movie and playing the antagonist Ravana in the Ramayana. Second, it’s great to work with Prabhas. It’s just mental work with him, I keep watching him and he looks like Bahubali and he has Looks different playing Ram. It’s pretty overwhelming working with him. He’s also a very fun person and we have a lot of laughs doing various violent and action sequences. So that’s always a great fun. great strength and he is a gentleman and a very kind person. “ He added: “The point is that you are doing some really famous scenes which have already been watched by millions of people and which are even very famous in Indian literature. So I have to say that having the chance to play these Scenes is very surreal. We worked really hard on the look and kind of visuals that the director has come up with that is one of a kind. There are scenes in the movie that have never been seen before on our screens. It’s just a real honor to be a part of such a big project. I think audiences are going to love the film. “ He also said: “You can do a Ramayana every 40 years, but I think this one will be really different and I’m sure of that. I’m really happy to be a part of it and that too becomes playing the great character. of Ravana. “ Well, this isn’t the first time Saif has pulled off the character of an antagonist. He was also appreciated for his performances as an antagonist in films like Omkara, Tanhaji, and Ek Hasina Thi. Playing the antagonist, Saif confessed, “Every once in a while it’s pretty fun playing an antagonist. But right now I don’t want to play such characters and I would like to play something else. very negative and also very tiring and I don’t really like that. “ READ ALSO: Saif Ali Khan is delighted to work with Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha remake More Pages: Adipurush Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/news/features/exclusive-quite-surreal-part-great-film-play-antagonist-ravana-says-saif-ali-khan-adipurush/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos