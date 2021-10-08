Islamophobia in India as Bollywood influence grows

As the largest democracy in the world, India is one of the most diverse countries structuring its system on the basis of democratic values. Overall, Muslims make up around 15% of India’s population, and it is this statistic that draws me to this country as well. It is my personal opinion that India is a nation with a large circle of intellectuals and scholars in all fields. There are millions of Indian nationals around the world, who are striving to build a positive image of India. I have also met a number of Indians who are not only open-minded, but also fairly knowledgeable true intellectuals. During our meetings, we never question each other’s religion or judge ourselves on the basis of appearance or race. In fact, all other things being equal, this should be the way forward for developing intellectual, moral and universal behavior.

The Bollywood impact

Plus, no matter what, the discussion always comes back to Bollywood. I love to share my Bollywood favorites with everyone I meet in India. This is due to the fact that Bollywood series and films have affected me positively and sentimentally. Bollywood is rich in rhythms and traditions that have created cultural spread and prestige globally, including in Muslim countries like Malaysia, Turkey and Indonesia. Bollywood should not be underestimated for the very fact that this industry has created the most films per year, averaging 1,200 films per year in this billion dollar industry. It is therefore an undeniable fact that Bollywood is helping New Delhi to spread Indian culture across the world as an effective instrument of Indian soft power.

Imagine stumbling upon a Turkish wedding with the bride dressed in revisited traditional wedding attire and Indian music playing in the background. People all over the world try to sing songs from popular Indian movies. There are two dimensions to this growing Indian influence; cultural engagement with the rest of the world as well as other types of gains, including economic ones through the clothing trade, which may have less impact than cultural engagement. It is remarkable to see people listening to Indian music and dressing in Indian clothes at local weddings, simply because of the cultural impressions transferred through good quality movies and well known celebrities.

Heartbreaking issues

On the other hand, it should be noted that India is also a victim of numerous instances of religious and community unrest which seem to occur every few years. India has experienced communal clashes between Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs and Christians; however, in recent decades, clashes have pitted Muslims and Hindus. Therefore, it has attracted worldwide attention. However, I do not consider these authors to be Hindus because I personally believe that Hinduism does not allow any living spirit on earth to be harmed.

I recently watched several videos of violent attacks on Muslims across India from 2015 to 2020. The main motive for all attacks is said to be subordinate to anti-Muslim rhetoric. Many videos show Muslims beaten to death with sticks and iron bars. It is truly disturbing to see the astounding and shocking videos of the strained Muslim-Hindu relations in India.

Indian weekly news magazine reported a shocking attack on a Muslim family in Gurugram by 35 to 40 men. There were a few Muslims who were attacked for simply selling beef while another video showed a man being beaten in front of his daughter. Other videos showed a mob pulling a guy from a store before almost beating him to death. These videos have also been broadcast on various international platforms. It is reported that many people died in the riots in New Delhi in 2020.

Solidarity with minorities

It is both remarkable and laudable to mention that there are also those who do not want these internal disturbances to slow down the speed of India’s development. There are Indians who support and defend minorities and show solidarity with all Indians including Muslims by condemning these brutal attacks which are seen as a trigger for endless hatred and violence in India.

We need to find ways to end this hatred and violence that results in a period of chaos every few years. India, like any other nation, has other issues to deal with, so extremism in all its forms should not be tolerated. I don’t think a religion orders its followers to kill or injure members of other religions. Indian authorities should not let these unwanted incidents destroy India’s image or let its ever-growing Bollywood fan base believe that India is unable to catch up with its spread of Bollywood cultural influence.