How tall is the Chicago PD actor?





Kevin Atwater is a thoughtful and attentive police officer on Chicago PD. He’s always been an anchor for the rest of the team, even when other characters strayed from the book and broke the rules. That being said, Atwater is the most physically imposing member of the PD team. He dominates the rest of the characters, which leads to constant speculation about the height of Atwater actor LaRoyce Hawkins. Here’s a breakdown of how tall Hawkins is compared to the rest of the cast and whether he played sports before he became a star. Kevin Atwater pitch over Chicago PD LaRoyce Hawkins is 6’3 ” tall, making him the tallest member of the Chicago PD to throw. By comparison, Jason Beghe is 5’10 “and Patrick Flueger is 6’0”. Conversely, the smallest member of the cast is Tracy Spiridakos, who is 5’6 ″. Hawkins played basketball while attending Thornton High School. His size made him an exceptional position player, but he eventually decided to quit the sport and join the speech team in his sophomore year. The move proved helpful, as Hawkins became a two-time state champion and winner of the Illinois High School Association Original Comedy event in 2005. Hawkins attended Illinois State University on a full scholarship. His size might lead some fans to assume that he received an athletic scholarship, but he actually majored in the performing arts. He appeared in several plays before making his screen debut in the sports drama L’Express: the story of Ernie Davis (2008). He graduated from ISU in 2012. Watch One Chicago on fuboTV: Watch over 67 live sports and entertainment channels with a FREE 7 day trial! The character actor always makes fitness an important part of his daily routine. He spoke to a Fitness opening at any time in 2018, where he discussed the importance of training related to mental health. Here’s what Hawkins had to say to the crowd: “Make your workouts intentional. Think about more than you. Think about the people you can affect by example when they see your mind changing your body. Your mind will change your body if you give it this intention. Hawkins also regularly posts workout videos on his social media accounts. For the last Chicago PD Season 9 spoilers and news, and more on the entire series, follow the Chicago PD category at One Chicago Center.

