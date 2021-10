Bren Brown to star in HBO’s Max Unscripted Show – The Hollywood Reporter

HBO Max has commissioned an unscripted series from professor and bestselling author Dr Brené Brown. Brown’s research into the experiences that define humanity will be the backbone of Heart Atlas, which is slated to begin production later this month in Austin. The series shares a title with Brown’s latest book, which is slated for publication in November. The eight-episode series, according to the show’s Connection Line, “will take viewers on an interactive journey through the range of emotions and experiences that define what it means to be human.” Brown uses a blend of storytelling, popular culture references, and other research in the field to share the language, tools, and framework for a meaningful connection. “At HBO Max, we pride ourselves on telling representative stories from all walks of life, and those stories would mean nothing without the language of emotion and the shared experience,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at WarnerMedia streamer . “By bringing Dr. Brown’s extensive research to life through film, television and pop culture, we are able to demonstrate a deep connection and insight that will resonate with our viewers.” Brown said, “The real gift of expanding our language, practicing this work, and cultivating a meaningful connection is being able to go anywhere without the fear of getting lost. When fear, anxiety, and uncertainty leave us drifting and unattached in our lives, our first instinct is to look into the distance to find the nearest shore. But the shore is not something outside of us, the solid ground that we seek is within us. It’s not always easy to find, but it’s there. I believe the more confident we are that we can sail to this place, the more daring our adventures and the more connected we are to ourselves and to each other. “ Brown, who holds a doctorate in social work from the University of Houston, has written several best-selling books, including Dare to lead, brave the desert and The gifts of imperfection. She is a research professor at the University of Houston and a visiting professor at the University of Texas at Austin. She gained national visibility with a TED talk titled “The Power of Vulnerability” which garnered millions of views. She also has an exclusive podcast deal with Spotify. Brown will produce Atlas of the Heart for Weird Lucy Productions. Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, Barb Bialkowski and Jared Morell produce for Den of Thieves. Meaghan Rady (I love you, America, Leah Remini: Scientology and the consequences) will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

