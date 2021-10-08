Next James Bond actor: who will be the new 007?

Daniel Craig’s triumphant bow in 007 in No Time To Die paves the way for a new generation of contenders, but who will be the next James Bond?

Warning: Contains SPOILERS for No time to die.

As Daniel Craig steps down from his iconic 007 role in No time to die, the surrounding fury that will embody the new James bond intensifies exponentially. Craig’s confirmed final act as an iconic MI6 agent is hailed as a “extraordinarily satisfying“piece of film that ranks among its best in the role. Those kinds of criticisms suit Craig’s 15-year stint as Bond, which reshaped cultural perceptions surrounding the franchise’s suffocating nature before its explosive Casino Royale debut in 2006.

Ian Fleming first created the James bondseries of novels in 1953, focusing on a quintessential fictional British Secret Service agent battling an assortment of villains “In Her Majesty’s Service”. 007 has since been adapted to multiple forms of modern media, its most popular incarnation being the James Bond films. The Bond film franchise is the longest-running streaming film series, grossing $ 7.04 billion over its current 58-year span.





Despite a virtuoso performance in No time to die of Craig, the Bond franchise overhaul scythe is more ruthless than ever. Bookmakers are already submitting sharply reduced odds for several contestants who could replace the Knives Out actor Craig and ushers in a new 007 era that captures the spirit of the current times. Here are the favorites to be the next James Bond actor, as well as the latest odds on who will be the new betting aggregator via 007 US-Bookies..

Reg-Jean Page – 5/2

Currently the favorite to take over the heavy mantle of 007, Reg-Jean Page has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the United States since his first starring role in the History Channel’s 1977 reimagining of the miniseries. Roots. The English actor has since cemented his place as a leading actor with his breakout performance on Netflix’s Bridgerton, winning the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series NAACP Image Award for his portrayal of Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings. Interest in fellow 007-playing Idris Elba cooled slightly in tandem with Page’s rising star, underscoring his obvious aptitude as the dashing MI6 agent.

Tom Hardy – 3/1

Tom Hardy is a name that never seems to be far from the discussions surrounding future Bond contenders, and based on current betting aggregators, he’s no different here. Hardy’s stock is currently very high following Venom: let there be carnage‘s great box office performance, with its presence in a franchise almost guaranteed to attract large audiences. A constant charge against Hardy playing Bond is his similarities to Daniel Craig, both in demeanor and age, leading to an unoriginal portrayal of 007. Betting against a Hardy Chops actor would however be silly, especially considering its ability to deliver action of the highest caliber the Hardy’s tour in Mad Max: Fury Road.

James Norton – 3/1

James Norton recently dismissed rumors that he would take on the Bond role as “very flattering, very humiliating speculation“, but his current chances of winning the 007 crown tell a whole different story. Norton cut his teeth in tense BBC thrillers such as McMafia and Happy valley, which lend themselves very well to Bond’s easy-going but gritty profile that Norton would seek to emulate, making the actor an ideal choice for the role. Bookies are clearly in agreement here, given Norton’s ascendancy at the top of the odds lists, with some betting companies even temporarily shutting down bets and suggesting he was a candidate for the role of 007 in March 2021. Fine May his confirmation as Bond look less straightforward now, don’t rule out the Lambeth-born actor who has been in contention since Daniel Craig announced his retirement from the franchise.

Henry Cavill – 7/1

Henry Cavill of the DCEU epitomizes the qualities of a typical Bond figure, with his style echoing more than one shade of Pierce Brosnan’s iconic turn as 007. Cavill has actually been in the running to play 007 for over a decade laterCasino Royale Director Martin Campbell touted him as a successor to the aforementioned Brosnan. Cavill was finally considered too young in 2006 (he was only 23), losing out to Daniel Craig’s gritty portrayal of Bond that delighted a new generation of fans. While not as close to the role as he was over a decade ago, Cavill’s chances of playing Bond in 2021 reflect his star status and desire to play the role, having recently said : “I would love the opportunity, and if they asked, I would say yes“in 2018.

Idris Elbe – 8/1

There was a time when the MCU’s Idris Elba was the undisputed successor to Daniel Craig’s Bond, appearing on nearly every entertainment magazine whenever a new Bind the film was released. Why Elba is lower in the pecking order now may have something to do with his currently busy release schedule, with the actor lending his prowess toSonic the hedgehog 2 andThree thousand years of desirein early 2022 alone. The remarkable consistency with which Idris Elba’s name appears means it can never be dismissed, with Elba himself saying: “Who wouldn’t?“when asked if he’d like to don the famous tuxedo and Walther PPK combo.

Lashana Lynch – 10/1

In No time to die, Lashana Lynch has already made history as the first female (and black) 007, albeit on a temporary basis. His turn as Nomi, the MI6 agent who inherits the mantle of 007 while in exile, is as groundbreaking as it is compelling, with his performance one of the most notable aspects of No time to die. While legendary theater producer Barbara Broccoli has dismissed the possibility of a female Bond permanently existing in the franchise, Lynch’s 10/1 odds suggest that many believe her closeness to the role may end up becoming more concrete. .

Justin Hartley – 10/1

Of all the favorites on this list, Justin Hartley is unique considering his heritage as an American actor. He also doesn’t fit the typical mold of a bona fide Bond candidate, given his propensity for drama series such as flash-forward heavy.It’s us and The young and the restless well beyond any blockbuster experience he can have. Still, Hartley is a popular actor, especially in the United States, and would perhaps reach a larger and younger audience than some of the other names tried and tested for 007’s legendary role in James bond.

