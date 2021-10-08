The bourgeois pig is organizing a burlesque Hollywood horror show this Friday and Saturday

Spooky Season is in full force and Keyhole peepshow and The bourgeois pig team up to give Casper a full weekend of sexy, sassy, ​​and dirty villainy in the form of “Hollywood Horror.”

On Friday and Saturday evenings, Keyhole Peepshow offers you a guaranteed show to thrill, relax and fill you up. It will feature burlesque, opera, belly dancing, flirtation and more, starring all your favorite horror movie villains.

Freddy, Jason, Chucky, Michael, Dr. Frank and many more villains (and girls) will be on hand to usher in the best holiday of the year – Halloween.

“We have chosen the [Hollywood Horror] theme because Halloween is the company’s favorite holiday, ”said Fathom Swanson, owner and producer of Keyhole Peepshow. “We’re all huge fans of horror movies, so it came naturally. And in classic horror movies, bad guys are always more fun to cheer on. “

Supporting bad guys is more fun which is why Freddy, Jason & co. have about 30 sequelae between them. The bad guys are bad, but so are they, so Well.

The same can be said of the guys and girls at Keyhole. For many years, Keyhole Peepshow has provided Casper and beyond with a night of sultry, sassy and outrageous entertainment. It also gave artists the chance to come out of their shell and show the world their talents (and various body parts).

“Keyhole is known as the girls of the rag-tag saloon of the Wild West,” Swanson said. “We’re the only company in the entire state doing what we do. We try to make every event new and unique, leaving you a topic of conversation throughout the month. We do our best to give everyone those who witness the energy of a rock concert, but the vibes of a secret underground bar that makes you feel like the coolest, classiest person in town. “

Keyhole has performed throughout Wyoming and beyond, bringing humor, song, dance and more to various Western stages. One of the last stages to host Keyhole was The Bourgeois Pig, a downtown Casper cafe with a taste for the theater.

Josh Tinnell, owner of Bougee Pig, emphasizes art in his shop, through paintings, photographs and stage performances.

“The partnership with The Pig was born with Casper PRIDE,” Swanson said. “Keyhole was having an after-party for Pride and we were trying to think of a cool place downtown. A lot of our meetings are already at The Pig so after one of my meetings I spoke with the owner. and he was totally ready. I wanted to give business and support to a local downtown art business that supports art, and The Bourgeois Pig is doing it. He does a lot of really cool things for Casper. “

Hollywood Horror is a two-night event, and each show will be different. It will feature a very special guest from Colorado who will perform belly dancing and burlesque. On Fridays, the doors open at 9 p.m. and the show begins at 10 p.m. On Saturdays, the doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. The cover charge is $ 5 and, as always, tips are appreciated but not required.

So lock your doors and lock your windows, boys and girls. There is something scary in the air in downtown Casper this weekend. A door between this world and the other has appeared at Le Cochon Bourgeois. There is something sinister right behind that door. All you have to do is look through the keyhole.

