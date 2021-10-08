Jason Blum opens up about horror in Hollywood and welcome to the Blumhouse

Jason Blum pictured at the “Us” premiere in Austin, Texas.

After a successful debut last year, Halloween 2021 sees four new films added to the Welcome to the Blumhouse library on Amazons Prime Video.

The first two, Bingo hell and Black as the night, landed on Friday October 1, 2021. Mothers and The manor followed on Friday, October 8, 2021. Three of the films are directed by women; all are developed and produced by Blumhouse Television, led by Founder and CEO Jason Blum.

I sat down with the filmmaker to discuss the new additions and his thoughts and experiences around the continued influence of pandemics on film release. Blum also talks about Halloween kills, celebrating horror at the Academy’s new museum, and what the future holds for some of the recent versions of Blumhouses.

Simon Thompson: At this time last year, we were talking about the first Welcome to the Blumhouse movies, and you were hoping there would be a second year and that would be a tradition. Well, there we are. What did you learn from the audience reaction to the first four films to try to fit into this year’s anthology?

Jason Blum: The movies worked well and Amazon was happy with them. Some performed better than others, but overall they felt really good. Obviously, it did me good. I’ve mentioned before that using data to make creative decisions makes my stomach turn. I don’t like to do that. We choose the things we love and we make them. These days it seems like a crazy thing to do. The only thing I would say is that this group of films seem a little more cohesive than the films from last year. We decided to work with under-represented directors, but we never said anything about the content of the films. We have chosen films that are not only from underrepresented directors, but that are about marginalized groups of people, be they immigrants or the elderly. I think the themes you see in these films better reflect the stories told by people who are not like us.

Thompson: A lot of films this year have adopted more of the classic tropes of the genre.

Blum: I think they have, yeah. We were seeing a lot of great storylines that would make great movies, but not necessarily movies that could be sold with 30-second TV spots to get them to open at $ 30 million. They were still high quality movies and would be enjoyed by a bunch of different people and more suited to streaming. It was fun for us because now we have the freedom to take risks on movies that we wouldn’t have made before, like, say, making a horror comedy that’s very hard to sell in theaters but which really works in streaming, so that’s great for us.

Thompson: These movies also have the Blumhouse branding lasting about 90 minutes. Does this continue to work for you?

Blum: This is my rule. No one ever comes out of a movie saying I wish it was longer. Most of our films, even in theaters, are less than 90 minutes, credits included. They have to be 90 minutes long for the exit chords, but that’s why you see that the credits are very slow to take time. I’m a tough guy on time. I think a lot of what we see on TV and in the movies could benefit from being shorter. I am a very efficient person and I like our storytelling to be efficient as well.

Thompson: Going back to the movies from last year, they have continued to perform throughout the year and individually, not just in the Halloween capsule they were delivered in.

Blum: This is one of the great advantages of streaming. People compare streaming to VHS or DVD because that means these movies are available all the time, but people collect them and end up putting them in a closet or in the garage, and they get forgotten. With streaming, they’re within reach of anyone at all times. Films are being discovered and have a much longer shelf life thanks to technology. The Welcome to the Blumhouse the series was no exception to this.

Thompson: Something you keep doing is proving that high-concept horror isn’t a flash in the pan, and it’s something that for the most part continues to make money and money. attract the public. The black phone had a big response at the festival, so has Dash Cam, and both are productions of Blumhouse. The big question is, how can we keep pushing this forward and not have it as a moment in time?

Blum: I think it’s by the filmmakers that we choose. We choose and bet on people whose voices are different and unique. Rob Sauvage, Dash Cams director, definitely falls into that category, and the women who made three of those last four Welcome to the Blumhouse films certainly do. The most important thing is to continually seek out voices that you have never heard before. Honestly, it’s that easy.

Thompson: Let’s talk about the future of where we can see these Welcome to the Blumhouse movies. Do you ever see them getting a limited theatrical release to supplement streaming?

Blum: They’re unlikely to tour theatrically, and, to be honest, I don’t really want them to tour theatrically. I think they are put in a different category there. On the other hand, film festivals are great for cinema. The lie played in Toronto last year, and I think it’s great to have the movies on display there and then go straight to streaming. Halloween kills landing on Peacock and being in theaters is different. It’s all up in the air because of COVID, but when COVID goes out, which it will, I believe there is a need to make a clearer distinction between theatrical movies and streaming movies. I might as well go back to a window that I believe is the right thing to do. It will be a shorter window, but I think there should be one, and I like it Welcome to the Blumhouse movies as streaming movies only.

Thompson: You mentioned Halloween kills. It went to the Venice International Film Festival, which was something quite rare and unique.

Blum: It was great, but unfortunately I was not there in person for personal reasons. I sent David Gordon Green, the director, and Jamie Lee Curtis. This is something David always wanted. I was very happy that the film is happening. I’m delighted that the genre-loving audience sees the film, but that’s not the genre-loving audience. I think genre fans will love the movie.

Thompson: There’s a whole generation that was weaned off of streaming and discovering movies, especially horror, through that medium. The cinema and streaming plan isn’t what you initially envisioned, but it’s impacting how the market evolves, and the third movie is already a sure thing.

Blum: I wanted the movie to be seen. We had a bad experience with a movie we made last year called Weird, and I was not happy with the distribution plan on this. It was my fault. It was my plan, and I made a bunch of mistakes. I didn’t want COVID to be a factor for people to see this movie. I am really proud of it. I think it’s great. I want as many people as possible to see it, and if for health reasons or whatever you can’t go to the movies, I want people to be able to see it at home at the same time. It’s a unique thing. We weren’t gonna do it with a third Halloween movie, Halloween ends. I’m thinking of going back to traditional windows for that, but for this moment, in the fall, that’s what I wanted for this movie.

Thompson: One thing I admire most about you, other than your creativity and the risks you take, is your continued responsibility for the decisions you make. You are not one of those people who blame everyone and everything else when things go wrong if it’s because of your decision.

Blum: I hate it, and it really bothers me endlessly when people don’t, especially in Hollywood. Having said that, in Washington DC they’re pretty good too. It really annoys me.

Thompson: Do people maybe tell you not to do this that much?

Blum: Yes, people tell me that, but I wouldn’t be able to get up in the morning if I did things like this. Few people tell me that because they know it won’t help.

Thompson: I wanted to touch on a few other things quickly. Earlier this year you published The purge forever, and the line was that it would be the last. Considering the pandemic, this has gone well at the box office, grossing $ 77 million worldwide, so has that made a difference?

Blum: By pandemic standards, it went very well. You are right. Look, you know me, I can never say it’s the end the end. The purge could reincarnate. I will stop there.

Thompson: I saw you at the opening event of the new Academy museum the other night. Would you like to host a seasonal exhibit to celebrate Blumhouse’s work or Hollywood horror history?

Blum: I don’t think I’m going to have to push for this. There will definitely be seasonal horror exhibits. I’ve been very public about it, you know I wish Get out had won the award for best film. It was tight, and he should have won. I think Get out helped reframe people’s notions of horror movies and the Academy. I think they’re more and more accepted and they feel more like mainstream audiences now, especially with fewer movies in theaters. One of the few movies that is still truly theatrical are horror movies, so if you’re a director and theatrical experience is very important to you, you don’t have much choice as to what kind of movies you want. could you do. I think all of this makes horror more of the mainstream. By the way, that might not be a good thing. I’m not necessarily sure that’s a good thing, but I think it’s happening.

Thompson: You mentioned Weird. A lot of people would love to see a sequel to this. Ditto for a third party Happy day of the dead movie.

Blum: There will be no Weird continued because not many people have seen it. Financially, it would never make sense. Happy Day of the Dead 2U also didn’t work well, but the first one worked extraordinarily well, so it’s more blurry. I have a plan. It hasn’t come into effect yet, but I’m trying to do something. I won’t let it die, so I’m trying to do something with it.

Thompson: Bring it back to Welcome to the Blumhouse, what does the future look like? Do you think about years three to five or ten?

Blum: I hope. We have the scripts, we certainly have four films a year that we would like to do under this banner, and well continue to have them. Like I said, I think the series has worked well for Amazon, and we love making them, so I certainly hope it continues for many years to come.

The Welcome to the Blumhouse anthology is streaming on Amazons Prime Video.